Industry responds to heatmap findings

Industry groups have labelled the APRA heatmaps a wake-up call to consumers about the importance of having their superannuation invested in a well performing fund, though there's still doubts as to the accuracy of the regulator's process.

The release of the APRA heatmaps for MySuper and Choice investment products yesterday has underscored the importance of ensuring consumers can access affordable financial advice that considers their investment and life insurance needs.

In response to the latest installment of the heatmaps initiative, acting chief executive of the Financial Services Council (FSC) Blake Briggs said that the analysis is an important wake-up call for consumers that not all MySuper products and investment options perform strongly.

"Consumers should take this opportunity to become engaged with their superannuation and seek financial advice when making investment decisions," Briggs said.

"The heatmaps show a range in investment returns and fees offered by funds across all sectors in the superannuation industry.

"Trustees have an opportunity to use the heat maps to strengthen their products, and we have already been seeing fees reduced since the first MySuper assessment earlier this year."

However, Briggs also made note that yesterday's heatmaps raised questions about the appropriateness and accuracy of the assessment methodology being applied by APRA.

"The FSC is concerned that the 'blunt stick' of performance assessments may cause consumers to disregard their insurance arrangements and not consider whether they can secure suitable life insurance cover should they switch funds," Briggs said.

"Consumer are encouraged to seek financial advice that takes into account both their insurance and retirement needs before making decisions based on APRA's heat map publications."

Super Consumers Australia's director Xavier O'Halloran welcomed the spotlight APRA is shining on poor performance in the super sector.

"We know that highlighting underperformance drives improvement," O'Halloran said.

"Blaming consumers for poor choices has become an industry pastime. Given both the super and advice sectors have a duty to act in the best interests of their members and clients, this buck-passing has to stop.

"Super Consumers Australia welcomes the extension of the Heatmaps to the choice sector and supports APRA's work to extend it further."

Meanwhile, Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) general manager, advocacy Mel Birks responded in unison, saying she welcomed the release of the first Choice heatmap, and supports the increased transparency and disclosure that the heatmaps provide.

"However, it is disturbing to see the levels of underperformance in the retail superannuation sector," Birks said.

"While all the political attention has been on MySuper products, which have, on average, always clearly outperformed the Choice sector, the retirement savings of millions of Australians in the Choice sector were being held back by poor performance.

"The heatmap only considers a small fraction of the available Choice investment options, just 727 out of 40,000, in fact. So, there's a lot more work to do to make sure scrutiny is extended to cover all APRA-regulated superannuation products."

In delivering her presentation of the heatmaps yesterday at an Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia's (ASFA's) virtual event, APRA executive board member Margaret Cole said that APRA's active supervision of underperforming MySuper products over the past two years has driven substantial benefits to members in the shape of reduced fees and members moving or being moved into better performing funds.

"We expect the Choice heatmap to drive similar benefits for members in that segment of the market, including the removal of weaker products, options and funds from the industry," Cole said.