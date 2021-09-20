NEWS
Financial Planning

FSC suggests CSLR improvements

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 SEP 2021   12:35PM

The Financial Services Council has highlighted numerous holes in the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort in a bid to prevent financial advisers that "have done nothing wrong" from paying for the scheme.

The FSC is calling on corporate regulator ASIC to strengthen enforcement of existing laws to prevent the source of unpaid determinations resulting from advice failures.

The proposed design of the CSLR does little to reduce the risk of unpaid Australian Financial Complaints Authority determinations and simply shifts the cost, via levies, to financial services companies that have done nothing wrong, the FSC said.

EY economic modelling commissioned by the FSC demonstrates the future cost of advice failures for the CSLR is likely to be $59.2 million, significantly higher than the $8 million forecast by the federal government, once Black Swan events, such as a financial crisis, are considered.

The FSC therefore recommends that ASIC introduces minimum capital requirements for advice licensees and takes proactive oversight of professional indemnity insurance (PI) held by licensees.

FSC chief executive Sally Loane said: "For the CSLR to genuinely be a scheme of last resort for consumers ASIC must strengthen its oversight of existing requirements for advice licensees to have appropriate capital, professional indemnity insurance and compensation arrangements in place."

"Weak enforcement has been a significant contributor to the current scale of unpaid determinations and the future cost of the scheme, and a more proactive approach to enforcing the law is essential."

By way of example, ASIC could undertake risk-based reviews of a sample of licensees to encourage good practice and reduce the risk of consumer unpaid determinations arising from those businesses that are undercapitalised and have inadequate insurance.

Other recommendations from the FSC includes having provisions in the CSLR to prevent phoenixing and retaining the $150,000 cap on claims proposed by the government.

"The CSLR should also be amended to prevent phoenixing, where an operator abandons a company to avoid compensation and shifts the cost onto the CSLR, only to start a new company in the same sector. In the UK phoenixing has contributed to the ballooning 700-million-pound cost of their compensation scheme," Loane said.

ASICCompensation Scheme of Last ResortFinancial Services CouncilSally LoaneAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

