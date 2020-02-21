NEWS
Financial Planning
Former AMP, Synchron adviser charged
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   12:45PM

A former AMP and Synchron financial adviser has been brought before the courts for allegedly using the retirement savings of clients to fund his own lifestyle.

Townsville's Anthony Vivian Dick has been charged with 11 counts of dishonestly applying to his own use property belonging to another.

ASIC alleges Dick accessed and transferred around $1.1 million from the superannuation, pension and personal savings accounts of his clients to fund his personal lifestyle expenses.

According to ASIC, the offences occurred over a period of more than 11 years, and began in March 2006 when Dick was working as an adviser for AMP's Jigsaw Support Services.

In March 2012, Dick became an authorised representative of NAB's GWM Adviser Services, where he worked for just over two years before beginning an almost four year stint at Synchron, which ended in April 2018.

If found guilty, the charges carry a maximum penalty of between 10 to 14 years imprisonment, depending on when the offences occurred after a change in the Criminal Code over the 11 years of Dick's alleged dishonest use of client's funds.

The matter was brought before the Townsville Magistrates Court on February 10, where Dick was granted bail but order to surrender his passport.

According to the ASIC Financial Adviser Register, Dick is a member of the Association of Financial Advisers.

Earlier this week a 73-year-old man from Nowra in New South Wales was sentenced to a term of two years imprisonment for giving false or misleading information about shareholding to the corporate regulator.

Read more: SynchronASICAnthony Vivian DickFinancial Adviser RegisterTownsville Magistrates CourtAssociation of Financial AdvisersGWM Adviser ServicesJigsaw Support ServicesNAB
