Exemptions to AFSLs explained by ASIC

The Australian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC) has provided guidance to trustees of unregistered managed investment schemes in relation to whether they require an Australian financial services licence.

The regulator stressed that a trustee which issues, varies or disposes of interests in an unregistered scheme must generally hold an AFSL authorising it to deal in a financial product by issuing, varying or disposing of interests in a managed investment scheme.

However, ASIC said, in certain circumstances a trustee may rely on exemptions from the requirement to hold an AFSL.

For example, an exemption can be claimed through section 911A(2)(a) and section 911A(2)(b) of the Corporations Act. These are the authorised representative and intermediary authorisation exemptions.

"A trustee of an unregistered scheme who relies on the intermediary authorisation exemption cannot also be an authorised representative in relation to making offers to arrange to issue, vary or dispose of a financial product under an arrangement for that unregistered scheme," ASIC said.

The authorised representative exemption is a limited exemption from the requirement to hold an AFSL.

As ASIC explained: "If a person provides a financial service in Australia as an authorised representative of another person (a principal), the person must be authorised under section 916A of the Corporations Act to provide the financial service by a principal that has an AFS licence covering that particular financial service."

ASIC said to determine whether a person can rely on this exemption, the test is whether the person is action as a principal or as a representative of a principal.

The exemption will only apply to those acting as a representative.

"As an authorised representative of an AFS licensee, the trustee of an unregistered scheme can only rely on the authorised representative exemption if it provides a financial service on behalf of the AFSL," ASIC said.

"However, the trustee cannot rely on this exemption to avoid the requirement to hold an AFSL to issue, vary or dispose of an interest in an unregistered scheme for which it is the trustee.

"The action of issuing, varying or disposing of an interest in a scheme as a trustee is, by its nature, the action of a principal."

The other possible exemption to needing to hold an AFSL is through the intermediary authorisation exemption.

This exemption can also only be used in limited circumstances, including where a product provider has an intermediary authorisation arrangement in place with an AFSL.

Additionally, the exemption can be granted where the AFSL or its authorised representative (excluding a trustee of an unregistered scheme) makes an offer to arrange to issue, vary or dispose of the financial product.

It can also be granted when the product provider issues, varies or disposes of the financial product if the offer is accepted or the offer is covered by the licence of the AFSL.

The regulator provided several examples where the exemptions may apply but stressed the fact sheet was providing basic information and does not cover the whole of the relevant law regarding the topic.