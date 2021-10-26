Exam pass rate steady at 60%

The September financial adviser exam pass rate was stable at 60% but continues to fall below the overall pass rate of 88.5%.

The Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority's latest examination statistics show that more than 1300 candidates sat the September exam, which is lower than the average of 1683. Of this total, 32% re-sat the exam compared to the average of 29%.

The July pass rate stood at 61%, while the May exam registered a pass rate of 69%.

Upon further examination of the latest results, candidates underperformed in three areas: financial advice regulatory and legal obligations; applied ethical and professional reasoning and communication; and advice construction.

FASEA chief executive Stephen Glenfield said candidates who were unsuccessful in this exam will receive additional individual feedback to highlight the curriculum areas where they have underperformed and are eligible to sit the November exam.

Existing advisers who have failed the exam twice before 1 January 2022 have until 1 October 2022 to pass the exam.

Existing advisers who have not sat the exam twice before 1 January 2022 must pass by this date.

Overall, 16,850 advisers have passed the exams held to date, taking the pass rate to 88.5%. More than 2200 unsuccessful candidates have re-sat the exam with 66% passing at a re-sit.