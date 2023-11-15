E&P settles class action for $16m

E&P Financial Group has settled a class action relating to investment advice representatives gave for its in-house product, the Masters Residential Property Fund (URF) for $16 million.

The lawsuit led by Shine Lawyers alleged that E&P's financial advisers, when they were operating under, Dixon Advisory Superannuation Services (DASS), gave unsuitable advice that did not consider clients' particular needs or entire financial circumstances.

In addition to DASS, Shine brought the proceedings against E&P, former chief executive Alan Dixon and former director Christopher Brown, claiming that advisers recommended clients invest in products that were conceived, developed, and promoted by the group and were not in clients' best interest.

Further, Shine alleged that the plaintiffs failed to address conflicts of interest in such practices.

"The settlement is without admission of liability and is subject to the approval of the Federal Court of Australia," Shine said.

"Shine Lawyers, E&P and other respondents have agreed to a settlement payment of no less than $16 million settlement sum), inclusive of legal costs in full, in final settlement of the claims of the lead applicant and group members."

If the settlement is approved by the Federal Court, E&P said the class action "will be dismissed against E&P, Mr Alan Dixon and Mr Christopher Brown, and permanently stayed against DASS, without admission of any liability".

Excluding DASS means that any former clients retain their ability to claim against it before the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) and potentially under the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR).

Former chief Dixon stepped down in mid-2019 amid the controversy surrounding ASX-listed URF.

URF enabled Australians to invest in the US residential property market, namely in New York City and surrounding areas. Its performance began tanking in 2019, losing as much as 34.2% in value. In the year to March 2020, it lost about 76%.

ASIC dropped its Federal Court case against DASS, which saw the latter pay $7.2 million in penalties and $1 million in legal costs. DASS went into voluntary administration in January 2022.

E&P is currently fighting a similar class action led by Piper Alderman, naming DASS and former chief executive Dixon in the lawsuit.

If the settlement of the Shine class action is approved by the Federal Court, E&P said, the Piper Alderman class action "will also be dismissed as against E&P and Mr Alan Dixon and permanently stayed against DASS".