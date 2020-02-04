Corrupt adviser banned, AFSL canned

ASIC has banned a Queensland-based financial adviser from providing financial services for seven years and cancelled the AFS licence of his business.

The corporate regulator found that Timothy Shapter had not provided advice in his client's best interests, and gave his own financial gain priority over the financial interests of his clients.

Shapter was the director and responsible manager of Smart Solutions, a financial advice business based out of Brisbane and Broadbeach on the Gold Coast.

The ASIC review found the Smart Solutions director recommended clients switch out of their existing superannuation and insurance products into higher fee paying products.

It also found he had used a "layered advice" strategy which would confuse clients, resulting in lost insurance and policy exclusions for some of the business' clients.

ASIC also found that Shapter issued multiple Statements of Advice and inappropriate switching of advice to generate additional fees for himself.

The majority of Shapter's clients were obtained through a referral arrangement with a third party appointed by Smart Solutions.

The third party cold-called clients and obtained limited details about their financial circumstances and risk profiles, which Shapter then used to prepare his advice documents.

The corporate watchdog found that Shapter issued Statements of Advice on the same day these initial enquiries were made, without appropriately enquiring about clients' financial goals and circumstances.

"ASIC found that Mr Shapter could not have properly enquired about, or considered, his clients' needs and circumstances, their reasons for wanting advice, or the most suitable options for their circumstances within such a short timeframe," it said.

"Financial advisers have a legal obligation to act in the best interests of their clients when providing personal advice.

"This includes taking reasonable steps to understand their clients' personal circumstances and exploring existing financial products to ensure they are providing appropriate advice that meets their clients' objectives."

The corporate regulator said it had cancelled the advisory business' AFS licence as it had failed to adequately monitor its representatives.

"ASIC has also cancelled the AFS licence of Smart Solutions because the licensee failed to ensure that financial services were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly," it said.

"Smart Solutions also failed to adequately monitor and supervise its authorised representatives, and maintain competence to provide the financial services covered by its licence."

ASIC also found that Smart Solutions permitted money laundering and allowed some of its representatives to audit their own advice files.

"It also provided false information in connection with the anti-money laundering customer verification requirements because it allowed its authorised representatives to falsely declare that they had sighted official identity documents," ASIC said.