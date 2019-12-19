NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Stock rally heralds 2020 cheer
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   10:42AM

The stock market is considered a forward-looking mechanism.

That is, stock prices peak ahead of a reversal in economic growth. They start ascending before the economy starts to expand.

If so, the rally in most equity markets around the world we've witnessed this year offers good tidings to you and your friends in the year 2020.

Growth in most developed economies continues to be lackluster; some even still show indications of continued slowing.

However, developed equity markets - as measured by the MSCI Equity index - have advanced by 24.0% this year to date.

This is a sharp turnaround from last year's loss of 9.1% and five months before the US yield curve - the differential between the yield on US 10-year Treasuries and 3-month bills - started to invert.

The same goes for emerging equity markets. The MSCI emerging market index has risen by 14.3% this year to date, more than making up for 2018's 12.2% decline.

The going got so tough, that the tough central banks got going.

The Fed reversed its direction from normalising monetary policy to cutting the fed funds rate this year while maintaining interest rate settings, the European Central Bank (ECB) embarked on TLTRO III and re-started QE, China boosted both monetary and fiscal policies, the Bank of England (BOE) maintained its accommodative stance and the government pledged increased fiscal stimulus and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may have done nothing all year but it promised to act (if it becomes necessary).

Even our very own Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut the official cash rate three time this year - in June, July and October - to a fresh record low of 0.75%.

Whether or not these policy decisions are sufficient to reverse the slowing momentum in global economic growth remains to be seen, but the stock market is saying they are.

