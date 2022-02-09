CBA posts strong result, dividend

Commonwealth Bank reported first half results for 2022 with profit and dividend up significantly on the first half of 2021.

The big bank reported statutory NPAT of $4.7 billion, up 26% on 1H21. Cash NPAT was up 23%, also at $4.7 billion.

CBA paid a fully franked interim dividend of $1.75 per share, up 17% on 1H21. This represents a normalised cash payout ratio of approximately 70%, in line with the bank's interim target payout ratio normalised for long run loan loss rates.

Now that the bank is out of wealth, its core businesses of home lending, household deposits, business lending and business deposits were all up on the previous 12 months.

Home lending was up 8.5% adding $40.4 billion, household deposits up 12.2% adding $36.9 billion, business lending added 12.5% or $13.2 billion and business deposits increased by 14.1% or $21 billion.

CBA experienced increased staff costs during the period, which it said was to support higher volumes. This caused operating expenses to remain flat at $5.5 billion.

"We expect the Australian economy to have a strong year in 2022 despite early challenges from the Omicron strain of COVID-19. Both the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate are at the lowest since 2008, with high participation rates," chief executive Matt Comyn said.

"Australian households have accumulated savings and stronger wage growth is expected. An increase in demand for goods relative to services, supply-chain constraints and tightening labour market will likely lead to a further increase in the rate of inflation."