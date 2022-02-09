NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

CBA posts strong result, dividend

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 FEB 2022   12:37PM

Commonwealth Bank reported first half results for 2022 with profit and dividend up significantly on the first half of 2021.

The big bank reported statutory NPAT of $4.7 billion, up 26% on 1H21. Cash NPAT was up 23%, also at $4.7 billion.

CBA paid a fully franked interim dividend of $1.75 per share, up 17% on 1H21. This represents a normalised cash payout ratio of approximately 70%, in line with the bank's interim target payout ratio normalised for long run loan loss rates.

Now that the bank is out of wealth, its core businesses of home lending, household deposits, business lending and business deposits were all up on the previous 12 months.

Home lending was up 8.5% adding $40.4 billion, household deposits up 12.2% adding $36.9 billion, business lending added 12.5% or $13.2 billion and business deposits increased by 14.1% or $21 billion.

CBA experienced increased staff costs during the period, which it said was to support higher volumes. This caused operating expenses to remain flat at $5.5 billion.

"We expect the Australian economy to have a strong year in 2022 despite early challenges from the Omicron strain of COVID-19. Both the unemployment rate and the underemployment rate are at the lowest since 2008, with high participation rates," chief executive Matt Comyn said.

"Australian households have accumulated savings and stronger wage growth is expected. An increase in demand for goods relative to services, supply-chain constraints and tightening labour market will likely lead to a further increase in the rate of inflation."

Read more: CBACommonwealth BankMatt Comyn
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

UniSuper adds three executives
Oliver Wyman recruits former Westpac executive
ClearView welcomes chief risk officer
Zurich expands group insurance leadership team
Disqualified adviser convicted of managing company
Hejaz hires three senior leaders
ISPT on track to carbon positive
Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members
Mine Super appoints chief executive
CFS targets adviser market

Editor's Choice

Boards still lagging on diversity

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The latest report from Deloitte and 30% Club Australia questions whether boards are fit for purpose, especially when lacking diversity of experience or background.

Blue Crane Capital launches fintech tool for SMSFs

CHLOE WALKER
Catering to Australia's self-managed super fund (SMSF) sector, property finance specialist Blue Crane Capital has launched a new fintech tool, SMSFr8.

Economics Committee to examine rainy day funds

CHLOE WALKER
The House Economics Committee is going to examine the rainy day funds created by superannuation funds following recent amendments made to the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1993.

Magellan fund loses $1bn in four months

KARREN VERGARA
A Magellan fund has lost nearly $1 billion in the last four months of 2021, an analysis of the exchange-traded product sector reveals.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.