BetaShares rejigs oil ETF...again

BetaShares' ETF that tracks crude oil futures is once again changing the length of contracts it tracks and is taking extra measures to automatically convert the ETF to all cash if oil futures drop significantly again.

The BetaShares Crude Oil Index ETF (OOO) tracks an index composed of WTI crude oil future contracts, focusing on shorter-dated deliveries, and is the only such ETF exposure in Australia.

OOO has had a wild ride this year, since WTI Futures first slipped into negative territory around April 20, as COVID-19 sapped demand for oil. Oil-producing nations in April agreed to production cuts of 10% from May 1 to normalise oil prices. In July, Gulf countries that had restricted supply on top of OPEC+ agreed cuts wound them back.

On April 29, BetaShares said the ETF would go from tracking one-month WTI crude futures to three-month futures, to mitigate the risk of more immediate contracts trading at negative value. This had the threat of sending the ETF's assets go to zero or negative.

That measure was a temporary one, as it waited for S&P to finalise its review of negatively-priced commodities future contracts.

On Monday, BetaShares said S&P had completed its review and the underlying index would go back to tracking one-month futures that are rolled every month. S&P added the ability to implement future rolls that it saw fit in the market conditions.

Additionally, BetaShares amended the swap agreement by which it gets access to the index, so that if any contract in the index slips below US$9.50, the swap will be automatically terminated, and OOO will seek a replacement contract.

During the time OOO looks for a replacement contract, the fund will revert to just cash.

"It's very improbable but we are a responsible entity, a fiduciary, and our job as a fiduciary is that even remote risks have a risk management strategy," BetaShares chief executive Alex Vynokur said.

OOO is now the worst-performing of all ASX-listed ETFs at -73.1% return year to date, as at July 24. It raked up significant inflows earlier in the year but ended June with negative net inflows at $233 million after about $29 million of outflows as oil prices rebounded.

Vynokur said the June outflows reflect investors taking profit after recent rebound in oil prices (OOO returned 7.82% in June). He said the firm is seeing increase in allocation to other its gold ETF.