BetaShares calls for universal pension

BetaShares has proposed that Australia adopt a system that would provide a pension to everyone, funded by superannuation contributions.

The proposal was made in the company's submission to the Australian Treasury as part of its consultation with market participants on the Retirement Income Review.

In collaboration with the Monash Centre for Financial Studies at Monash University, BetaShares senior investment specialist Roger Cohen determined Australians of retirement age with savings between $350,000 and $600,000 risk having lower levels of retirement income due to the means testing of the pension.

"The system implicitly encourages these retirees to spend additional savings or redirect them towards exempt assets like their homes, instead of choosing to invest them to generate income and capital growth," BetaShares said.

BetaShares proposes eliminating the income and asset test and making the pension available to all Australians.

Cohen argues that this policy would encourage Australians to save more, as opposed to the current design where for certain balances additional savings are discouraged due to the effect of losing pension entitlements.

"With a universal pension in place, an Australian retiree can choose to spend or save additional income or assets based on their personal circumstances, without that choice being distorted by the structure of the system," he said.

The universal pension, BetaShares proposes, would be partially funded by streaming a portion of compulsory super contributions into defined benefit schemes.

"Australia is well-positioned to implement a best practice universal pension within its retirement income system," Cohen added.

"Where the universal pension has failed elsewhere, that failure has primarily been due to problems around ensuring that it is funded at sustainable levels.

"Despite this, a full or partial universal pension is a successful part of the retirement system in many countries including The Netherlands, New Zealand and some Nordic countries."