NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Aware Super chief executive named Fund Executive of the Year

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   12:38PM

Chief executive of Aware Super Deanne Stewart has been awarded the 2021 Fund Executive Association Limited (FEAL) Fund Executive of the Year.

The annual award, now in its 20th year, recognises a superannuation fund executive who has made an outstanding contribution to their fund and the super industry.

At a dinner attended by more than 90 industry guests in Sydney and live streamed to FEAL members around the country last night, Stewart was recognised for her leadership during the pandemic, her commitment to supporting and building the industry's reputation and her contribution to Aware Super's corporate strategy, digital innovation and growth.

FEAL chair Jane Perry said Stewart was a tireless advocate for innovation in super for the benefit of all Australians.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

"Deanne's dedication to providing the best possible service to members while contributing to positive changes in the super industry more broadly makes her the perfect recipient of this award," Perry said.

"Her passion for digital innovation in particular has helped Aware Super's members become more engaged with their super and goals for retirement and is a case study for the industry to follow."

Aware Super manages $155 billion on behalf of 1.1 million members and Stewart has served as its chief executive since November 2018.

With more than 20 years' experience in financial services, she is a director of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors and a member of the United Nations Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance.

"As a proud sponsor of the award, we congratulate Deanne for her tenacity, hard work and inspiring mindset that clearly embraces the responsibility and privilege of being a fiduciary, always focused on meeting the long-term needs of members in the face of inherent uncertainties," T. Rowe Price head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand Darren Hall said.

'We also commend the extremely high standards of professionalism demonstrated across the board by fund executives who continue to pursue achieving the best possible financial future for Australians."

Commenting on the 20th anniversary of the award, FEAL chief executive Joanna Davison said that recognising outstanding leadership in super is an important pillar to building confidence in the system and ultimately improving retirement outcomes for all Australians.

"We thank Deanne for her contribution to these important shared goals," Davison said.

Read more: Aware SuperFEALDeanne StewartAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaDarren HallJane PerryJoanna Davison
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aware Super progresses net zero efforts
Largest asset owners grow: WTW
More mergers, minimal awareness: KPMG
Test-induced movement marginal: Data
Super fund documents unreadable: Study
Super funds handed holdings disclosure win
Aware Super makes investment team changes
Super funds extend poor disclosure to ESG holdings
OnePath tops Fat Cat super fund list
Employers unaware of YFYS, stapling: Study

Editor's Choice

Morningstar appoints head of business development

CHLOE WALKER
Morningstar Australia has announced the appointment of Peter Bryant as the head of business development for Australia and New Zealand.

Plaintiff seeks to ring fence Dixon penalty

KARREN VERGARA
A plaintiff in the Piper Alderman-led class action against Dixon Advisory is attempting to ring fence the $7.2 million civil penalty determined by ASIC.

QSuper faces class action over excess premiums

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A class action has been filed against QSuper, claiming it overcharged about 140,000 members for life insurance policies by charging almost all members the same despite differing occupations.

Link enters UK pension market

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.