Aware Super chief executive named Fund Executive of the Year

Chief executive of Aware Super Deanne Stewart has been awarded the 2021 Fund Executive Association Limited (FEAL) Fund Executive of the Year.

The annual award, now in its 20th year, recognises a superannuation fund executive who has made an outstanding contribution to their fund and the super industry.

At a dinner attended by more than 90 industry guests in Sydney and live streamed to FEAL members around the country last night, Stewart was recognised for her leadership during the pandemic, her commitment to supporting and building the industry's reputation and her contribution to Aware Super's corporate strategy, digital innovation and growth.

FEAL chair Jane Perry said Stewart was a tireless advocate for innovation in super for the benefit of all Australians.

"Deanne's dedication to providing the best possible service to members while contributing to positive changes in the super industry more broadly makes her the perfect recipient of this award," Perry said.

"Her passion for digital innovation in particular has helped Aware Super's members become more engaged with their super and goals for retirement and is a case study for the industry to follow."

Aware Super manages $155 billion on behalf of 1.1 million members and Stewart has served as its chief executive since November 2018.

With more than 20 years' experience in financial services, she is a director of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors and a member of the United Nations Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance.

"As a proud sponsor of the award, we congratulate Deanne for her tenacity, hard work and inspiring mindset that clearly embraces the responsibility and privilege of being a fiduciary, always focused on meeting the long-term needs of members in the face of inherent uncertainties," T. Rowe Price head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand Darren Hall said.

'We also commend the extremely high standards of professionalism demonstrated across the board by fund executives who continue to pursue achieving the best possible financial future for Australians."

Commenting on the 20th anniversary of the award, FEAL chief executive Joanna Davison said that recognising outstanding leadership in super is an important pillar to building confidence in the system and ultimately improving retirement outcomes for all Australians.

"We thank Deanne for her contribution to these important shared goals," Davison said.