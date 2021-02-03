Australians Googling for advice

Online searches for 'financial advice' by Australians increased by 18% last year to 14,800 in average monthly searches compared to 2019, according to Allan Gray research on search and engagement trends.

For some topics within financial advice, Google Trends reported a 5000% surge of search interest. These were: Australian Taxation Office, ethics, AustralianSuper, conflict of interest, strategy, broker, retirement, and certified public accountant.

Unlicensed financial advice earned 12,700 relevant mentions on Twitter in 2020. The two issues that drove these conversations were: real estate agents advising clients to withdraw superannuation to pay rent, and Liberal member of parliament Tim Wilson's social media posts encouraging people to use superannuation to buy property, according to Allan Gray's commissioned research.

Overall, financial advice articles in the news increased about 61% from 2019, accounting for 17,500 relevant mentions in Australian trade and other news publications.

The research also lined up the articles that Australian readers engaged with the most.

Superannuation topics -- such as ERS impact and unlicensed advice from real estate groups to use super for rent -- came out on top, accounting for seven of the 10 most-engaged-with articles.

Next up in engagement terms were articles reporting potential or confirmed breaches in relation to financial advice, such as ASIC warning real estate bodies and acting against Commonwealth Bank for conflicted remuneration. Such misconduct stories accounted for nine of the 20 articles with the most engagement from readers.

"Australians showed an increased level of interest in financial advice in 2020 compared to 2019 motivated mainly by a heightened interest in superannuation, scams and misconduct," said Allan Gray Australia chief operating officer JD de Lange.

"It appears the pandemic caused us to pay closer attention to matters related to the preservation of our finances, now and into the future. Superannuation was a topic focused on by publishers and readers alike as Australians engaged with and talked about the impacts and risks of the federal government's early access scheme," Gray said.

"Seven of the ten most engaged with articles covered superannuation and nine of the 20 most engaged with stories covered improper conduct. The latter related, in the main, to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's letter to peak real estate bodies asking them to remind real estate agents that they were unqualified to provide financial advice.

"Other articles about superannuation which generated substantial engagement included one describing the compound future impact of withdrawing $20,000 from superannuation today; and another mentioning that 500,000 Australians 30 years or younger had dipped into their superannuation."

The research was conducted by Kamber. It used Meltwater and BuzzSumo to identify articles and engagement.

Allan Gray said the data may not be 100% accurate as some copyrighted news sources were not accessible via search trends.

"A conversation analysis was applied using Meltwater to identify topics of conversation and mention volumes relevant to financial advice. In addition, a search analysis using SEMrush and Google Trends identified what Australians searched for, relevant to financial advice," the firm said.