NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 1 FEB 2021   12:23PM

ASIC has succeeded in winding up the issuer of Mayfair 101's debenture products, with the Federal Court ordering M101 Nominees to wind up.

The is the first outcome arising from ASIC's ongoing actions against Mayfair 101 Group and its director James Mawhinney.

Said Jahani and Philip Campbell-Wilson of Grant Thornton have been appointed as liquidators.

M101 Nominees raised approximately $67 million from investors during 2019 and 2020 based on representations that funds invested would be fully secured, when they were not, ASIC said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

In March 2020, M101 Nominees stopped repaying funds to investors and then it froze interest payments to investors from June 2020.

"ASIC moved decisively early last year, directly and then ultimately through the courts, to restrain Mayfair from promoting these allegedly misleading products and to protect not only potential new investors but also the interests of existing investors," ASIC acting chair Karen Chester said.

"This action is one of several we have underway (under our project True to Label) targeting fund managers not doing the right thing by investors. Especially those fund managers preying on unsophisticated investors, such as older Australians and retirees in regional Australia."

The court heard in September 2020 that M101 Nominees was unstable because it was raising funds from noteholders on a short-term basis and then lending for a term of 10 years.

It also heard that distributions and redemptions paid to M Core noteholders were funded from money raised from other M Core noteholders or, to a lesser extent, from investors in unsecured debentures also promoted by Mayfair 101 - in a model not dissimilar to a Ponzi scheme.

However, Mawhinney has aggressively defended the company against the Ponzi scheme allegations.

"The Ponzi claims made against us are meritless, highly defamatory and are the basis of an unwarranted character assassination," Mawhinney said.

"All debt-funded businesses operate on the same principles - departing investors are refinanced with incoming investors. Ask any investment manager running a debt-based business. It is beyond me how these allegations can be given any airtime in Court, in the media or online when they defy conventional finance principles and misrepresent a compliant business."

Read more: ASICMayfairPonziFederal CourtJames MawhinneyKaren ChesterGrant ThorntonSaid Jahani
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC faces cybersecurity attack
Shipton to leave ASIC
The barriers to limited advice: Licensees
ASIC policy on debenture trustees inconsistent: MSC
Hume advocates for affordable advice
Shipton $200k out of pocket
ASIC takes fintech to court
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
ASIC detects imposter bond scam
ASIC cancels stockbroker AFSL
Editor's Choice
Parametric names new research lead
KARREN VERGARA
Parametric has announced the appointment of its new local manager of research and strategy, a position held by Raewyn Williams for seven years.
Integrity Life updates product offering
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The life insurance provider has revealed several changes to its products with a new support package for clients and a multi-cover discount.
Reference checks should cover all advice: FPA
KARREN VERGARA
Reference checks should be extended to general advice and to anyone that has the ability to influence the financial advice process, according to the Financial Planning Association of Australia.
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has succeeded in winding up the issuer of Mayfair 101's debenture products, with the Federal Court ordering M101 Nominees to wind up.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Lucy Steed
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MELIOR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
Melior chief executive Lucy Steed doesn't do things by accident; she has always known what she is good at and where her path is. But a few years ago, she was forced to align her head with her heart. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something OuTVAhjP