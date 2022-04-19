Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

ASIC suspends Dixon Advisory AFSL

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 19 APR 2022   12:05PM

ASIC has suspended the Australian financial services licence of embattled Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services.

The regulator's move follows the appointment of Stephen Graham Longley and Craig David Crosbie as joint administrators to Dixon Advisory on 19 January 2022.

According to the administrators, most Dixon Advisory clients have transitioned to alternate financial services providers of their choice.

The terms of the AFSL suspension allow Dixon Advisory's licence to continue to operate until 9 May 2022 so that existing clients who have not yet transitioned to an alternate provider can continue to access financial services.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

It also requires the maintenance of dispute resolution arrangements including AFCA membership until 8 April 2023; and requires the maintenance of compensation arrangements that comply with the Corporations Act 2001 until 8 April 2023.

Dixon Advisory has a right to seek a review of ASIC's decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

ASIC said it is also undertaking inquiries in relation to the transition of former clients of Dixon Advisory to Evans & Partners, which is a related entity.

Evans & Partners made an ASX announcement about the appointment of administrators to Dixon Advisory on 19 January 2022.

ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against Dixon Advisory in 2020 for alleged conflicts, best interest failures and inappropriate advice. These proceedings are currently stayed.

Read more: Dixon AdvisoryASIC
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

'No easy answer' to ESG disclosures by super fund trustees
Australia's first-ever Bitcoin ETF to launch next week
APRA, ASIC publish life claims and disputes data
ASIC imposes travel restraint orders against ex-director
BT Funds Management fined $20m
COVID-19 financial advice relief to be repealed
Cryptocurrency lender Helio charged for false credit licence claims
Westpac fined $1.5m for mis-selling insurance
ASIC pushes super governance improvements
Superhero to offer Qantas points

Editor's Choice

Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug Fry

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
One of Spirit Super's founding directors and its longest serving chair, Doug Fry, passed away last week.

Contango signs distribution deal, flags rebrand

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Contango Asset Management has entered into a distribution agreement with a newly launched private credit manager launched by the former chief investment officer of Merricks Capital. It has also signalled its intention to rebrand.

Heffron adds head of product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
SMSF administrator Heffron has appointed a head of product, hiring from BT.

HESTA confirms bid for Ramsay Health Care

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry super fund HESTA has announced it is part of a consortium led by KKR to acquire all the issued share capital of Ramsay Health Care.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.