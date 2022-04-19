ASIC suspends Dixon Advisory AFSL

ASIC has suspended the Australian financial services licence of embattled Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services.

The regulator's move follows the appointment of Stephen Graham Longley and Craig David Crosbie as joint administrators to Dixon Advisory on 19 January 2022.

According to the administrators, most Dixon Advisory clients have transitioned to alternate financial services providers of their choice.

The terms of the AFSL suspension allow Dixon Advisory's licence to continue to operate until 9 May 2022 so that existing clients who have not yet transitioned to an alternate provider can continue to access financial services.

It also requires the maintenance of dispute resolution arrangements including AFCA membership until 8 April 2023; and requires the maintenance of compensation arrangements that comply with the Corporations Act 2001 until 8 April 2023.

Dixon Advisory has a right to seek a review of ASIC's decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

ASIC said it is also undertaking inquiries in relation to the transition of former clients of Dixon Advisory to Evans & Partners, which is a related entity.

Evans & Partners made an ASX announcement about the appointment of administrators to Dixon Advisory on 19 January 2022.

ASIC commenced civil penalty proceedings against Dixon Advisory in 2020 for alleged conflicts, best interest failures and inappropriate advice. These proceedings are currently stayed.