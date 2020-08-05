NEWS
SMSF
ASIC slammed over SMSF data
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 AUG 2020   12:36PM

The House Economics Committee scrutinised ASIC over its SMSF fact sheet in a public hearing reviewing the 2019 ASIC Annual Report.

ASIC's SMSF Fact Sheet published last year outlined that the average cost of running an SMSF is $13,900 per year.

Earlier this year the ATO released its 2017-18 Statistical Overview of SMSFs and defied these costs by showing the median operating expense of SMSFs is $3923 a year and the average at $6152.

Chair of the House Economics Committee Tim Wilson said the data released by ASIC was deeply questionable and, as a result, false and misleading.

"The challenge I have as chair of this committee and as a parliamentarian holding ASIC to account is if you go to the MoneySmart website, it still has today that the average cost of running SMSF is $14,879. That misinformation is still out there," he said.

"I just find it extraordinary to think that you found out that data and didn't scrutinise it further before releasing it to the public and misleading the public."

ASIC's MoneySmart website explains the maximum contribution that someone can make to their super fund is $25,000, therefore a concerning amount would be going to operating costs if relying on ASIC's factsheet.

"ASIC didn't put in the effort to enquire as to why half of the max contribution to their super fund would be eaten up in fees and costs," Wilson said.

ASIC chair James Shipton said he has been working with his colleagues in the last 24 hours to ensure the data on MoneySmart is up to date with the current ATO data.

"When you look at our media release that we do highlight amongst other things, that this data is no longer current and should not be relied on," he said.

"In time, there will be updates and further refinements of the data that I think is the best way of taking this matter forward."

Member of the House of Economics Jason Falinski questioned if ASIC is holding themselves to the same standards as they set for financial institutions.

"It's fair to say it was the way ASIC presented that data and I can't believe that if a financial institution did something similar that you would not have come down on them like a tonne of bricks," he said.

Shipton said ASIC does hold itself to the same standard but attributed the misleading data as coming directly from the ATO.

"The data was from the ATO which is the core repository of these types of information and it was at the time the best available data. Time has passed that data has now been updated and we recognise that," he said.

Wilson asked if an entity presents ASIC with data and it does not make coherent sense whether ASIC accepts it on face value and not scrutinise it as a regulator.

ASIC's Shipton said: "We applied the appropriate procedures at the appropriate time in relation to that data, which was coming from a very reputable brethren agency in the Commonwealth and our responsibility is not to second guess it."

Shipton went on to explain the SMSF fact sheet was a pilot program to explore the utility which ASIC has learnt from.

"I want to be focused on moving for another learning from this experience was that this exercise, did not actually turn out to be as meaningful as perhaps parties were intended in the first place," he said.

