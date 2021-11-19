NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

ASIC reviews super calculators

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 19 NOV 2021   12:16PM

ASIC is proposing to overhaul superannuation calculators and retirement estimates so that the tools complement the upcoming Retirement Income Covenant.

Seeking industry feedback until 28 January 2022, the corporate regulator launched a consultation with the super industry and is also inviting consumer groups and actuaries for their input.

ASIC wants to provide "longstanding relief from personal financial advice requirements" for those who provide superannuation calculators and for super trustees who provide retirement estimates to their members.

That the industry adopt one framework for calculators and retirement estimates and have greater consistency across the assumptions used are some of ASIC's proposals under Consultation Paper 351 Superannuation forecasts: Update to superannuation calculators and estimates relief.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

This includes having standard assumptions for retirement ages and inflation rates that are used as defaults. Yet, ASIC is also proposing greater flexibility to trustees to tailor forecasts based on their members' investment strategies.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said superannuation calculators and retirement estimates can help consumers think ahead about what role their super can play in their retirement income.

"We want to hear from stakeholders about how our relief can best facilitate industry's appropriate provision of tools that help super fund members to think about retirement income. We would welcome recent evidence on how calculators and estimates have influenced consumer outcomes in practice to help ASIC ensure our proposed relief is fit for purpose," Press said.

Read more: ASICRetirement Income CovenantDanielle Press
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC outlines ROA guidance
Super executives switching options in conflict: ASIC
Complaints filed against ASIC lawyers
MLC to face court over insurance failures
Mawhinney lawyer accuses ASIC of trial by media
Former adviser pleads guilty to fabricating evidence
ASIC launches remediation review
ASIC files contempt application against Mawhinney
Bond scam defrauds SMSFs $2.8m
ASIC cancels AFSL of Future Asset Management

Editor's Choice

MLC to face court over insurance failures

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   7:15AM
ASIC is suing MLC over insurance failures spanning more than 20 years.

Complaints filed against ASIC lawyers

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney has lodged a formal complaint against ASIC's lawyers after they allegedly sent a press release about contempt charges brought against him before he was properly served with proceedings.

Easton to rebrand, seeks to scale

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:18PM
Easton Investments is proposing to rebrand as it looks to "major opportunities" next year in a bid to scale.

New study finds advisers optimistic about growth

CHLOE WALKER  |   11:45AM
Iress' inaugural Advice Efficiency Survey reveals that more than 70% of advice practices forecast growth over the next three years.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.