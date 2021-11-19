ASIC reviews super calculators

ASIC is proposing to overhaul superannuation calculators and retirement estimates so that the tools complement the upcoming Retirement Income Covenant.

Seeking industry feedback until 28 January 2022, the corporate regulator launched a consultation with the super industry and is also inviting consumer groups and actuaries for their input.

ASIC wants to provide "longstanding relief from personal financial advice requirements" for those who provide superannuation calculators and for super trustees who provide retirement estimates to their members.

That the industry adopt one framework for calculators and retirement estimates and have greater consistency across the assumptions used are some of ASIC's proposals under Consultation Paper 351 Superannuation forecasts: Update to superannuation calculators and estimates relief.

This includes having standard assumptions for retirement ages and inflation rates that are used as defaults. Yet, ASIC is also proposing greater flexibility to trustees to tailor forecasts based on their members' investment strategies.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said superannuation calculators and retirement estimates can help consumers think ahead about what role their super can play in their retirement income.

"We want to hear from stakeholders about how our relief can best facilitate industry's appropriate provision of tools that help super fund members to think about retirement income. We would welcome recent evidence on how calculators and estimates have influenced consumer outcomes in practice to help ASIC ensure our proposed relief is fit for purpose," Press said.