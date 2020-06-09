NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Financial Planning
ASIC mainly concerned with media releases: Lawyer
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 9 JUN 2020   12:22PM

Hamilton Blackstone Lawyers managing director Cristean Yazbeck has argued that ASIC is mainly concerned with its own reputation and the media releases it can put out in relation to action on financial advisers.

Yazbeck said in a paper that after ASIC came out of the Royal Commission worse for wear and he has observed the regulator "flexing their muscles" on the financial advice industry.

"I've observed several instances of ASIC conducting its functions outside its powers, and/or without proper process," he said.

"It's all about the media release. And, yes, ASIC is on record (I have the emails!) where they have asked licensees to 'choose' or 'negotiate' their outcome, but on the condition that the outcome is one on which ASIC can issue a media release."

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

ASIC's media releases name financial advisers who are banned from the industry and AFSLs that are cancelled. In some circumstances, those fighting an ASIC action can keep their name out of a media release pending appeal.

"ASIC needs to show the world how tough it is," Yazbeck said.

He offered an example of a client who moved to voluntarily cancel their AFSL (for commercial reasons) but ASIC advised it wished to cancel the AFSL for alleged breaches.

Even though the AFSL was cancelled, the regulator allegedly said in an email that it wanted to cancel the AFSL because of the risk the licensee would breach its obligations in the future.

Yazbeck theorised that the true motive was for the regulator to be able to put out a media release naming the AFSL.

"ASIC no longer wishes to work with licensees and planners. It has a vendetta against them," he said.

"ASIC's 'shoot first, ask questions later' approach has crippled the industry. One mistake, and you're out! Recent experiences show that they'll keep looking until they find something."

Yazbeck's paper argued that advisers were made sacrificial lambs by Australia's largest institutions during the Future of Financial Advice (FOFA) reforms, and are still feeling the consequences.

"The big end of town, led by their industry bodies, successfully watered down FOFA to the rubble we were forced to live with, and which is now, some six to seven years later, being cleaned up. But not before they extracted one last golden egg out of the goose," Yazbeck said.

"Vested interests trumped clients' interests. Revenue streams were protected. Planners were the 'pawns', the 'sacrificial lambs' in product providers' pursuits to maintain and protect their revenue streams."

It is Yazbeck's opinion that financial advisers were saddled with a regulatory burden that was negotiated in the institutions' favour.

The Royal Commission and the FASEA regime, Yazbeck said, have resulted in even more regulation adding to this burden.

"Lawyers are nowhere near as heavily regulated as the financial planning profession. Planners have been legislated to within an inch of their lives," he said.

"And, sadly, some planners have paid with their health (worse still, their lives) both during, and following, the Royal Commission."

Yazbeck argued that through the Royal Commission and FASEA, as with the FOFA reforms before, advisers find their livelihoods in a strangle hold by big business.

He points to platforms turning off fees and AMP's Buyer of Last Resort changes as examples of this and, he added, the Royal Commission's focus on advisers and licensees ignored the ways product providers and platforms "set the rules" for advisers using them.

And, for those who think robo-advice and digital Statements of Advice may be the answer, Yazbeck said in fact these solutions compound the problem.

"They embed the very thing ASIC wants to eradicate: templated SOAs. And good luck reproducing a digital SOA to ASIC in response to a section 33 Notice! The industry has gone mad," he said.

Read more: ASICCristean YazbeckFASEAHamilton Blackstone LawyersFuture of Financial Advice
VIEW COMMENTS (2)
Related News
ASIC takes action on two AFSLs
ASIC revokes AFSL suspension, cancels another
Renewed scrutiny for ME Bank
ASIC cancels two AFSLs
ASIC secures $160m in remediation over junk credit insurance
Adviser banned for five years
Industry funds revise ERS modelling
CBA coughs up $5m over RC case study
916 advisers gone in three months, ASIC responds
FASEA unclear why advisers are quitting
Editor's Choice
Best equities funds to May end
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:41PM
New Morningstar data names the equities funds that tallied up the highest returns in the 12-months ending May 31, with Baillie Gifford, Nikko and Perpetual funds among the winners.
VicSuper disputes fee hike claim
HARRISON WORLEY  |   11:49AM
The $23 billion industry superannuation fund has responded to a claim its members will face increased financial advice fees upon its mega-fund merger with First State Super.
CMC Markets introduces derivatives platform
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:40AM
CMC Markets has launched a new derivatives platform to provide access to thousands of single stock CFDs in Australia, the US, Europe and Asia.
ATO warns against SMSF property development
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:37AM
The Australian Taxation Office has shared its concerns about a growing number of SMSFs purchasing and investing in the development of real property.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
JUL
29
Advisers Big Day Out: Wollongong 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4WeZTtnt