ASIC mainly concerned with media releases: Lawyer

Hamilton Blackstone Lawyers managing director Cristean Yazbeck has argued that ASIC is mainly concerned with its own reputation and the media releases it can put out in relation to action on financial advisers.

Yazbeck said in a paper that after ASIC came out of the Royal Commission worse for wear and he has observed the regulator "flexing their muscles" on the financial advice industry.

"I've observed several instances of ASIC conducting its functions outside its powers, and/or without proper process," he said.

"It's all about the media release. And, yes, ASIC is on record (I have the emails!) where they have asked licensees to 'choose' or 'negotiate' their outcome, but on the condition that the outcome is one on which ASIC can issue a media release."

ASIC's media releases name financial advisers who are banned from the industry and AFSLs that are cancelled. In some circumstances, those fighting an ASIC action can keep their name out of a media release pending appeal.

"ASIC needs to show the world how tough it is," Yazbeck said.

He offered an example of a client who moved to voluntarily cancel their AFSL (for commercial reasons) but ASIC advised it wished to cancel the AFSL for alleged breaches.

Even though the AFSL was cancelled, the regulator allegedly said in an email that it wanted to cancel the AFSL because of the risk the licensee would breach its obligations in the future.

Yazbeck theorised that the true motive was for the regulator to be able to put out a media release naming the AFSL.

"ASIC no longer wishes to work with licensees and planners. It has a vendetta against them," he said.

"ASIC's 'shoot first, ask questions later' approach has crippled the industry. One mistake, and you're out! Recent experiences show that they'll keep looking until they find something."

Yazbeck's paper argued that advisers were made sacrificial lambs by Australia's largest institutions during the Future of Financial Advice (FOFA) reforms, and are still feeling the consequences.

"The big end of town, led by their industry bodies, successfully watered down FOFA to the rubble we were forced to live with, and which is now, some six to seven years later, being cleaned up. But not before they extracted one last golden egg out of the goose," Yazbeck said.

"Vested interests trumped clients' interests. Revenue streams were protected. Planners were the 'pawns', the 'sacrificial lambs' in product providers' pursuits to maintain and protect their revenue streams."

It is Yazbeck's opinion that financial advisers were saddled with a regulatory burden that was negotiated in the institutions' favour.

The Royal Commission and the FASEA regime, Yazbeck said, have resulted in even more regulation adding to this burden.

"Lawyers are nowhere near as heavily regulated as the financial planning profession. Planners have been legislated to within an inch of their lives," he said.

"And, sadly, some planners have paid with their health (worse still, their lives) both during, and following, the Royal Commission."

Yazbeck argued that through the Royal Commission and FASEA, as with the FOFA reforms before, advisers find their livelihoods in a strangle hold by big business.

He points to platforms turning off fees and AMP's Buyer of Last Resort changes as examples of this and, he added, the Royal Commission's focus on advisers and licensees ignored the ways product providers and platforms "set the rules" for advisers using them.

And, for those who think robo-advice and digital Statements of Advice may be the answer, Yazbeck said in fact these solutions compound the problem.

"They embed the very thing ASIC wants to eradicate: templated SOAs. And good luck reproducing a digital SOA to ASIC in response to a section 33 Notice! The industry has gone mad," he said.