Regulatory

ASIC files numerous cases against Westpac

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 30 NOV 2021   8:01AM

In an unprecedented move, ASIC has commenced six civil penalty proceedings against Westpac for widespread compliance failures in its banking, wealth, superannuation and general insurance businesses.

The six matters filed relate to charging fees to deceased customers; distributing duplicate insurance policies and seeking premiums from customers without a policy; charging superannuation members insurance premiums that included a commission despite them being banned; inadequate fee disclosure across its now defunct advice licensees; continuing to charge fees on deregistered company accounts; and selling on credit card and flexi-loan debt with incorrect interest rates.

This is the first time ASIC has filed multiple proceedings against one entity at the same time. Announcing the filings today, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said these were exceptional circumstances.

"ASIC had numerous Westpac-related matters under investigation through the course of 2021, and we decided to expedite those matters for consideration by the Court at the earliest opportunity," she explained.

In the fees for no service case, ASIC alleges Westpac and related entities within the group charged over $10 million in advice fees to more than 11,000 deceased customers. This conduct allegedly went on for 10 years.

In the case related to group insurance, ASIC alleges BT Funds Management charged super members premiums that included commissions, despite the Future of Financial Advice reforms outlawing commissions. It is said BT Funds Management made representations that the insurance fees were deducted properly but were actually deducted inclusive of commissions that were illegal.

"Some members also paid commissions to financial advisers via their premiums even though they had elected to have the financial adviser component removed from their account," ASIC said, adding that BT Funds Management is remediating more than $12 million to about 8000 members.

Also on advice, ASIC alleges that Westpac's former licensee groups BT Financial Advice, Securitor Financial Group and Magnitude Group charged ongoing contribution fees for financial advice without adequate fee disclosure to about 25,000 customers, amounting to about $7 million.

"Some fees were not disclosed to the customer at all, at other times the amount disclosed was less than the amount charged," ASIC said.

In 2019 Westpac exited personal financial advice, closing its licensees and selling a proportion of its advisers to Viridian Advisory.

In the general insurance case, it is alleged the bank distributed duplicate property insurance policies to more than 7000 customers, causing customers to pay for two or more insurance policies for the same property at the same time. It is also alleged Westpac sought payment of premiums from 329 customers who did not enter into a policy.

Another case brought by ASIC alleges Westpac did not have appropriate processes in place to manage accounts held in the names of deregistered businesses. This saw about 21,000 deregistered company accounts continue to be charged fees and allowed funds to be withdrawn that should have been remitted to ASIC or the Commonwealth, ASIC said.

Finally, the sixth case brought by ASIC alleges the bank sold consumer credit card and flexi-loan debt to debt purchasers with incorrect interest rates that were higher than the rates Westpac was contractually allowed to charge. This resulted in more than 16,000 customers, who were likely in financial distress, being overcharged interest, ASIC said.

In this case, both Westpac and the debt purchasers have refunded affected customers about $17 million.

The conduct is said to have caused considerable consumer harm, with the bank having admitted to the conduct and agreed to pay about $80 million in remediation. However, ASIC will submit to the court that combined penalties of $100 million are appropriate, it said.

Responding, Westpac chief executive Peter King said the bank has been cooperating with ASIC throughout its investigations and acknowledged that, in each circumstance, Westpac has fallen short of customer expectations.

"The issues raised in these matters should not have occurred, and our processes, systems and monitoring should have been better," he said.

"We are putting things right and apologise unreservedly to our customers."

Commenting further, Court said: "A common aspect across these matters has been poor systems, poor processes and poor governance, which is suggestive of an overall poor compliance culture within Westpac at the relevant time."

"Customers are entitled to have trust and confidence in Westpac being able to deliver what it promises, without suffering financial harm. Westpac must urgently improve its systems and culture to ensure these systemic failures do not continue."

ASIC says that in all matters, excluding insurance in super and the debt onsale cases, Westpac failed to ensure that its financial services were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

The matters will all be heard separately.

The Westpac businesses involved in the proceedings are Westpac Banking Corporation; Advance Asset Management; Asgard Capital Management; BT Funds Management; BT Funds Management No. 2; BT Portfolio Services; Securitor Financial Group; and Magnitude Group.

