Superannuation

ASIC eyes employee super fund choice

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 OCT 2021   12:38PM

ASIC issued a stern warning to employers and their superannuation fund provider about influencing employees' choice of super funds.

The regulator will conduct a review this financial year on how trustees abide by its requirements and may consider action where misconduct causing consumer harm is identified.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said it is important that employers do not take steps that are inconsistent with laws designed to promote good choices by consumers about their superannuation fund.

Press pointed to updated ASIC Information Sheet 89, Communicating with employees about superannuation fund choice: what you can and cannot do, which sets out how employers should communicate to their employees about superannuation choices without breaking the law.

Employers for example must not communicate in a way that leads to financial product advice about the employees' superannuation arrangement.

"Superannuation trustees should not encourage employers to act in a manner that is contrary to the law to promote their funds. Recent law reform has affected a variety of obligations concerning marketing and distribution of superannuation products, including via employers," she said.

"Trustees should be checking if the way they seek to attract and retain employees as members is appropriate, in light of changes to the law and other relevant obligations."

ASIC also updated Information Sheet 241: Prohibition on influencing employer's superannuation fund choice, which prohibits using inducements to influence employers in their choice of a default fund or to encourage employees to choose or retain membership of a fund.

Press said that trustees should familiarise themselves with the guidance in both information sheets to ensure appropriate engagement with employers and employees.

