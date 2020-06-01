ASIC cancels two AFSLs

ASIC has cancelled the Australian financial services licenses of Western Australia-based, Personal Risk Management and Melbourne-based Australian Golden Securities

ASIC said Personal Risk's cancellation took effect on 21 May 2020, after the company failed to lodge its audited financial accounts from 2017 to 2019.

The regulator said AFSLs are required by law to prepare and lodge a profit and loss statement, balance sheet and an auditor's report annually.

"Licensees must do this to prove that they have the financial resources to provide the services covered by their licence and to conduct their business lawfully," ASIC said.

"Under the Corporations Act 2001, ASIC may suspend or cancel an AFS licence if the licensee fails to meet their obligations."

Meanwhile, Australian Golden Securities licence was previously suspended until 21 May 2020, with ASIC saying the company has not addressed its concerns about its failure to meet its licensee obligations.

ASIC said Australian Golden Securities has failed to lodge its financial and audit reports, and address its failure to maintain adequate competence and capacity to provide the financial services covered by its AFSF.

"ASIC expects AFS licensees to do all things necessary to meet their obligations under financial services laws, comply with their licence conditions, and ensure that the financial services covered by their licence are provided efficiently, honestly and fairly," ASIC said.

"Licensees must maintain the required competence and resources to provide the financial services covered by their licence and have robust compliance procedures in place to ensure ongoing compliance with their licensee obligations."

Under the Corporations Act, ASIC has the power to cancel or suspend an AFS licence if a licensee fails to meet its obligations.

Under the terms of the licence cancellation, Australian Golden Securities can continue limited operations until 21 January 2021 to facilitate the winding up of its four registered managed investment schemes.

Australian Golden Securities is required to maintain public indemnity insurance and AFCA membership for 12 months.

ASIC said both companies can apply to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of its decision.