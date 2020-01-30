ASIC bans former Godfrey Pembroke adviser

A financial adviser who recommended his clients invest in a start-up company which crumbled a year later has been banned from the financial services industry for six years.

Adelaide-based financial adviser Adrian John Cassidy has been banned from providing financial services for six years, after corporate regulator ASIC found he acted dishonestly in hiding client recommendations from his licensee, Godfrey Pembroke.

According to ASIC, Cassidy provided advice to 54 clients across 2017 which saw him recommend investing in start-up firm Bux Global, which eventually hit the wall in October 2018.

ASIC found Cassidy concealed the recommendations from Godfrey Pembroke - a wholly owned subsidiary of NAB - after NAB reported his conduct to the regulator.

ASIC said his actions were a failure of his requirement to act in the best interests of his clients. ASIC also found Cassidy failed his requirement to provide clients with a statement of advice regarding his Bux recommendations.

"ASIC found Mr Cassidy's conduct had significant consequences for his clients and his licensee and he failed to consider those consequences when he recommended clients invest in Bux," ASIC said.

ASIC originally banned Cassidy in November last year, however he made an application to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a stay of the banning order. The application was dismissed by the AAT on January 23.

ASIC's Financial Adviser Register shows Cassidy worked for Godfrey Pembroke for almost eight years, having joined the firm in 2011. After leaving in December of 2017, Cassidy spent around six months at The Advice Exchange.

Last week the regulator permanently banned fraudulent adviser Nicholas Ellis for making false statements to clients and misappropriating funds.

Ellis was sentenced to three years in prison last October, with the regulator moving to permanently remove Ellis from the financial advice and credit industry following his conviction.