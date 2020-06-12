Zenith defends LICs/LITs

Zenith Investment Partners maintains that there is still merit in listed investment companies and trusts, despite volatile market conditions exacerbating their propensity to trade away from their underlying value.

Zenith head of real assets and listed strategies Dugald Higgins said sentiment surrounding the investment structure was already weakening prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Sentiment was already soft in the sector following the stamping fee debate in Q4 2019, which caused some LICs and LITs to increasingly trade away from their underlying value," he said.

"Most managed investments transact at their asset value, so having vehicles which can trade at discounts of 30% or more is undoubtedly an easy target for critics who claim that LICs and LITs are a flawed investment structure."

Instead, Zenith argues that "flawless investment structures do not exist" and that "trade-offs" are the inescapable reality of investing.

"Rational investors should ensure they select the structure that prioritises the features they value more highly and accept that they will have to compromise on other aspects that come with this choice," Higgins said.

And while LICs and LITs trading at a discount impacts returns, he argued this shouldn't be investor's sole focus over the short-term.

In its latest sector report, Zenith found that disparities in performance between LIC or LIT portfolios and their performance on the ASX can be reduced by adopting a longer term view.

"The difference in annual returns based on whether a vehicle trades at a discount or a premium tends to vary materially in the short term (one year)," Zenith said.

"However, when the holding period is expanded out to five years, data shows that the dispersion of outcomes between the investor return and portfolio return narrows materially."

Higgins argued premiums and discounts are not an issue that can be 'cured' and are instead a function of the market and the product's structure.

"The underlying investment strategy will continue to be the material driver of returns over the longer-term and, if investors have a five-year plus holding period, the structure they have invested via should be no reason to change that view," he said.

Such a decision in itself could be flawed, he added.