Young investors fall prey to bad social media advice

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 DEC 2023   12:29PM

Over one third (34%) of investors have acted on financial information seen online or on social media that ended up being misleading or factually incorrect, a new survey reveals.

According to US insurance and financial services firm Nationwide, investors aged 15 to 54 years old tend to trust advice generated by social media, particularly from finfluencers and generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Older investors, on the other hand, are more cautious about online financial information, making them less likely to fall victim to misleading advice. Only 6% of Baby Boomers have acted on misleading or factually incorrect financial information seen online or on social media.

Younger investors, whose upbringing has coincided with the rise in online information and misinformation, are navigating the financial advice they find on the internet differently than older investors, Nationwide found, after canvassing 507 advisers and 2404 investors.

Some two-fifths (42%) of Gen Z investors, born between 1997 and 2012, and 38% of Millennials born between 1981 and 1996, are accessing financial information, guidance, and advice via social media channels more any other generation.

Millennials (21%) and Gen Z (17%) also tend to use generative AI for financial advice and guidance, compared to Gen X (7%) and Baby Boomers (2%).

Conversely, a study by HSBC released in September found that Australian investors look to social media less frequently for investment information.

This year, only 13% sought the help of finfluencers compared to 19% in 2022.

Among advisers and financial professionals, Nationwide found that more than half (58%) warn clients about the risks of misinformation on social media and AI platforms.

"AI offers the promise of greater efficiencies as well as the potential for confusion. AI doesn't replace the value that financial professionals bring to client relationships, but it can help financial professionals keep clients informed in an ever-changing world," Nationwide said.

Some 31% of financial advisers are considering AI plan to use it for data insights. Twenty-seven percent plan to use it to educate clients on financial matters.

