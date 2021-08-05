Westpac tops fee-for-no-service misconduct

Westpac tops the charts for fee-for-no-service misconduct at $578.4 million, according to the corporate regulator.

More than 71,400 Westpac customers have been affected by its failings to provide ongoing financial advice services that was promised.

Of this total amount that has either been paid or offered, less than $51.7 million has landed in the hands of customers.

NAB comes second, with $556.1 million in fees slugged in return for no service affecting 677,531 customers,

Commonwealth Bank is footing a $169.3 million compensation bill, while AMP's $230.4 million affects 225,513 customers.

Macquarie has the lowest amount, its bill stood at $4.6 million.

ANZ has either paid or offered to pay just shy of $97 million. In October 2018, IOOF Holdings took ownership of ANZ's aligned dealer groups (ADGs) comprising Millennium3 Financial Services, RI Advice and Financial Services Partners.

IOOF will continue customer review and remediation for non-compliant advice in relation to the ADGs using the same independently assured framework implemented by ANZ.

ASIC released the figures this morning, which total $1.86 billion as at the end of June.

NAB has returned the highest amount at $80 million, while CBA has paid out just $9.3 million.