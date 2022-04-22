Westpac giving away BT super business

Newspaper icon
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 22 APR 2022   12:08PM

Westpac continues to seek to offload its BT superannuation business, with the bank now willing to transfer the business for no financial consideration.

"In preparation for the exit of our superannuation business, the carrying value of our superannuation intangible assets was reviewed and found to be no longer supportable," Westpac told the ASX.

Westpac announced a $154 million write-down of goodwill and other assets in the super business. This included $122 million in goodwill and $45 million of capitalised software.

The bank stated that the write-downs are in preparation for exiting super.

Westpac also continues to prepare its platform business, BT Panorama, for sale. However, it updated the market that the bank intends to retain its share broking and margin lending businesses given the demand from consumer and private wealth clients.

The share broking business will now fall under, and be reported in, the bank's consumer division rather than its specialist businesses segment.

Meanwhile, Westpac has experienced another jump in its customer remediation program with customer refunds, repayments, associated costs, and litigation penalties rising by $65 million.

This includes the six longstanding matters filed by ASIC in November 2021.

Overall, Westpac expects a first half net reduction in profit and cash earnings of $6 million.

The bank had a gain from the sale of Westpac Life NZ of $119 million and gains of a further $119 million from the sale of its motor vehicle dealer finance business, offsetting the other factors.

