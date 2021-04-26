Westpac earnings take hit

The bank has announced a $282 million hit to its statutory profit after an increase in customer refunds, software write-downs and accounting losses, ahead of its interim results.

Westpac recorded $220 million in customer refunds, payments, associated costs and litigation provisions while the write-down of software and other intangibles has cost the bank $115 million.

In addition, Westpac recorded a $56 million cost associated with ending the relationship with IOOF and an $84 million write-down of goodwill related to lenders mortgage insurance.

Furthermore, the bank recorded an accounting loss of $113 million on the sale of Westpac Pacific along with transaction costs and divestments.

However, Westpac noted these losses were offset partially due to a net gain on the group's investment in Coinbase at $288 million and a gain on the sale of its stake in Zip Co which was $18 million.

The bank also noted changes to its software capitalisation policy and is increasing the threshold before a project is capitalised from $1 million to $20 million.

"This policy has been applied from 1 October 2020 and will see the group expense a higher portion of its investment spending from first half 2021," Westpac said in a statement.

Westpac noted the businesses in its Specialist Businesses division: Vendor Finance, Westpac General Insurance, Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance and Westpac Pacific will be in a separate line on its balance sheet.

The earnings hit comes after ASIC announced that it is taking Westpac to court over allegedly charging consumer credit insurance to 384 customers that did not want it.