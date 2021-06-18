NEWS
Superannuation

Verve Super launches gender diversity index

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 18 JUN 2021   12:27PM

Verve Super has launched a gender diversity index and will subsequently change how it allocates members' funds based on how Australian companies perform against the index.

The Verve Gender Equality Index selects public Australian companies that meet ethical screens based on gender diversity metrics, using data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA).

The screening process is based on five areas: gender pay parity; anti-sexual harassment and workplace safety policies and practices; formal commitments to drive change Inclusivity and flexible workplace practices; promotion of women into leadership; and paid parental leave.

Chief executive and co-founder Christina Hobbs said Verve's new investment approach will likely see hundreds of millions of dollars shifted away from Australian companies performing poorly on gender equality over the coming years towards those with better practices.

"For decades research has shown that companies that promote gender equality and inclusion perform better, yet no Australian super fund has previously taken that information seriously in terms of how they invest. That's a major missed opportunity," she said.

Verve launched in 2019 as a super fund that targets women. It appointed Future Super as its fund manager, while Diversa acts as trustee.

Hobbs said that Verve designs its own investment strategy and approach.

The help of Future Super and Diversa oversee investment decisions in line with their duties under the legislation, Hobbs said.

"We therefore worked closely with the team at Future Super to bring the index to life and to ensure it met appropriate legislative standards to be in the best financial interests of our members as part of our overall portfolio," she said.

The process looks at a starting universe of 309 firms on the ASX, which are then screened to ensure that the industries the companies are involved in do not harm women and society or the environment broadly.

Each pillar is given a similar weighting in scoring; companies must perform well within the five pillars to score highly. From there, companies are ranked and the top five securities from each Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) based on their gender equity score are included in the index.

"With so much frustration about the glacial progress on gender equality at a political level, we're giving Australians the opportunity to use their collective superannuation power to put pressure on corporates to be better employers for women," she said.

