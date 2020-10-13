NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Transition away from LIBOR continues
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 13 OCT 2020   12:27PM

ASIC, APRA and the RBA have joined forces in the transition away from LIBOR, which is expected to cease at the end of 2021.

Last week, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) announced that it will launch the 2020 IBOR Fallbacks Protocol on October 23.

This new protocol will implement fall-back provisions for derivative contracts referencing key interbank offered rates (IBORs), including the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

ASIC, APRA and the RBA are urging Australian institutions to use the new ISDA protocol and supplement.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

The international Financial Stability Board also issued a statement welcoming the new ISDA protocol.

"Adherence is an important step towards the orderly transition of LIBOR-referenced derivatives contracts," ASIC said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

"It is critical to the mitigation of both individual entity risks and systemic risks associated with the discontinuation of LIBOR."

The new protocol will come into effect from 25 January 2021, institutions that use derivatives contracts referencing LIBOR are encouraged to be adherent to the new protocol by that date.

"The publication of the ISDA IBOR Fallbacks Protocol and Supplement will be an important step towards the orderly transition of billions of dollars' worth of financial contracts in the derivatives market," ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said.

"Industry wide adoption will significantly reduce the risks of contractual disputes, litigation and frustration by creating a consistent approach to fallback rates when LIBOR comes to an end. We strongly encourage institutions in Australia to adhere to the Protocol."

RBA assistant governor (financial markets) Christopher Kent added: "Timely adherence to the new ISDA Protocol is important for all users of LIBOR in derivatives contracts. Having these robust fallbacks in place for legacy contracts is a vital step in the transition away from LIBOR."

Read more: LIBORASICAPRAISDA IBOR Fallbacks ProtocolCathie ArmourChristopher KentDerivatives AssociationFinancial Stability BoardInternational SwapsLondon Interbank Offered Rate
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC, IOSCO report on debt capital raisings
RBA, ASIC provide CHESS guidance
ASIC wealth director nabs promotion
APRA rolls out new assessment model
APRA resumes life insurance intervention
ASIC takes Linchpin, Endeavour directors to court
Adviser charged with stealing super
ASIC extends advice, capital raising provisions
ASIC provides relief to Victorian advisers
ANZ fined $10m
Editor's Choice
CBA executive pay voted in
ANNABELLE DICKSON
Commonwealth Bank shareholders have voted for the adoption of the remuneration report and the grant of securities to the chief executive in the annual general meeting.
Proposed changes ahead for APRA's heatmaps
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority is considering making changes to its MySuper Heatmap to reflect the reforms proposed by the government in the federal budget.
Perpetual talent departs
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perpetual Private has lost its head of multi manager, who has been with the firm for more than 17 years, and a research analyst.
State Street targets insurance outsourcing
KARREN VERGARA
State Street has partnered with a Danish company to provide an outsourcing solution to insurance firms in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YEKpKGD1