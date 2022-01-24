Top three drive ETF surge

The Australian exchange-traded funds sector hit $137 billion in 2021 dominated by the top three players, Vanguard, BetaShares and iShares.

The sector grew by a record amount of 44% or $42 billion over the course of 2021, BetaShares' 2021 Australian ETF Review found, considering the market capitalisation of ETFs on the ASX and Chi-X.

Growth was driven by both market momentum and inflows. Inflows reached $23.2 billon, a 13% increase on 2020's inflows of $20.5 billion.

The top three players - Vanguard, BetaShares and iShares - continued to dominate the sector, raking in 75% of inflows.

International equity ETFs dominated the inflows with $12 billion, followed by Australian equity ETFs with $5.5 billion.

Inflows for fixed income ETF were muted at $2.9 billion, while multi-asset class ETFs rose in popularity among younger investors starting out their investing journey.

Over the course of 2021, 33 funds launched, 13 of which were active ETFs. However, passive products captured most of the flows at 92%.

There is still some way to go to for mainstream adoption of active ETFs in the industry, and a continued preference by ETF investors for passive products, the report reads.

BetaShares predicts the boom in ETF investments will continue in 2022, with total funds under management to reach between $180 billion and $190 billion.

Corporate regulator ASIC is cracking down on how ETFs are named, launching a review aiming to ensure that products are true to label.

ETFs have different structures, features, strategies, and risks compared to listed investment companies, listed investment trusts and warrants, and should therefore be labelled in a way that differentiates them from other listed products, ASIC said.