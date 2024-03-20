Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Third person pleads guilty in Courtenay House Ponzi scheme

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 MAR 2024   12:38PM

David Sipina, a Croydon local, who had a role at defunct investment manager Courtenay House, has pleaded guilty to carrying on a financial services business without a licence and dealing in the proceeds of crime.

Between 24 June 2015 and 21 April 2017, Sipina carried on an unlicensed financial services business, for which he was responsible for referring new investors and marketing the business.

Sipina also confessed to dealing with money which was, and which he believed to be, the proceeds of crime. This money came in the form of commissions received for promoting investments in Courtenay House, despite it being unlicensed.

Sipina has become the third person to plead guilty to criminal charges associated with Courtenay House.

On 8 May 2023, Athan Papoulias, a former contractor of Courtenay House, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment which will be served by way of an intensive corrections order for his involvement in the unlicensed financial services business. As a part of his sentence, Papoulias was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

The former director of the Courtenay House companies Tony Iervasi has also pleaded guilty to charges linked to operating the Ponzi scheme. The sentencing hearing for Iervasi will take place on April 22 and April 24 in the Supreme Court of NSW.

Following his guilty plea, Sipina was committed to the Sydney District Court for sentencing. His first appearance before that Court will be on April 19.

On 21 February 2023, Sipina was charged with carrying out a financial services business without an AFSL. At the time of the offense, the maximum penalty for this crime was a fine of $34,000, a prison sentence of two years, or both. Furthermore, dealing with the proceeds of crime, believing it to be proceeds of crime, is punishable with a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment, a fine of $204,000, or both.

Read more: Courtenay HouseDavid SipinaPonziAthan PapouliasSupreme Court of NSWTony IervasiSydney District Court for
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Investors livid over fresh portfolio valuation: Mayfair 101
Caddick victims sue auditors in class action
Courtenay House affiliate faces prison
SEC charges duo over church-based fraud
Former Courtenay House director pleads guilty
Courtenay House director faces court for alleged fraud offences
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
Financial crime victims fume at Shipton, Crennan
Mawhinney lashes out at regulator

Editor's Choice

Markets, economies benefit from eustress: ABDO

KARREN VERGARA
While individuals can benefit from good levels of stress or "eustress", so too do financial markets and economies, according to an investment expert, who says that this can help move toward normalisation following a turbulent number of years.

Financial services class actions surge

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Following a brief reprieve, the number of class actions targeting the financial services sector escalated significantly in 2023.

ASIC bans Queensland financial adviser

ELIZA BAVIN
The regulator found the adviser acted dishonestly and showed "serious incompetence and irresponsibility".

AustralianSuper's move to boost productivity by up to 30%

ELIZA BAVIN
AustralianSuper will launch a new technology with hopes to boost productivity by at least 5% in the next 12 months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach