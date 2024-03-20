Third person pleads guilty in Courtenay House Ponzi scheme

David Sipina, a Croydon local, who had a role at defunct investment manager Courtenay House, has pleaded guilty to carrying on a financial services business without a licence and dealing in the proceeds of crime.

Between 24 June 2015 and 21 April 2017, Sipina carried on an unlicensed financial services business, for which he was responsible for referring new investors and marketing the business.

Sipina also confessed to dealing with money which was, and which he believed to be, the proceeds of crime. This money came in the form of commissions received for promoting investments in Courtenay House, despite it being unlicensed.

Sipina has become the third person to plead guilty to criminal charges associated with Courtenay House.

On 8 May 2023, Athan Papoulias, a former contractor of Courtenay House, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment which will be served by way of an intensive corrections order for his involvement in the unlicensed financial services business. As a part of his sentence, Papoulias was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

The former director of the Courtenay House companies Tony Iervasi has also pleaded guilty to charges linked to operating the Ponzi scheme. The sentencing hearing for Iervasi will take place on April 22 and April 24 in the Supreme Court of NSW.

Following his guilty plea, Sipina was committed to the Sydney District Court for sentencing. His first appearance before that Court will be on April 19.

On 21 February 2023, Sipina was charged with carrying out a financial services business without an AFSL. At the time of the offense, the maximum penalty for this crime was a fine of $34,000, a prison sentence of two years, or both. Furthermore, dealing with the proceeds of crime, believing it to be proceeds of crime, is punishable with a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment, a fine of $204,000, or both.