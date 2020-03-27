The week that was

This week the world gained some clarity as to the true scale of the impact COVID-19 is likely to have which, in turn, made clearer the challenges the financial services industry will face in combating the pandemic's effects. However, greater uncertainty was also posed.

As the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide nears half a million and the death count surpasses 21,000, the global economy has taken a beating that many have described as being worse than the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

With about 3000 confirmed cases in Australia, according to the Department of Health, social distancing measures have seen strict rules placed on just about everything, from restaurants and cafes to weddings and funerals.

As a result, earlier this week saw hundreds of thousands of Australians queuing outside their local Centrelink branches, many for the first time in their lives, having been stood down or lost their jobs entirely.

Sure to cause some of the greatest upheaval for the financial services sector is the government's decision to allow those left out of work to access their superannuation early. It's a measure that also applies to those whose income is reduced by 20% or more due to the crisis.

The announcement received a mixed reception, with Industry Super Australia noting the decision was taken without industry consultation. The overall sentiment appears to be that it marks a solid contingency plan, but should only ever be considered as a last resort after all other avenues of relief have been exhausted.

This comes down to the fact that accessing super early can make a huge difference to a person's balance at retirement.

But it will also cause a significant blow to the super funds themselves and so it makes sense the sector would look to deter people from making such a move.

Throughout the week Financial Standard looked into this and numerous other ways in which COVID-19 has already or is set to impact the wealth management industry.

The top stories from the week that was can be found below.

Industry funds face reality of COVID-19 shutdown

With close to or more than half of their members sitting in the millennial age range, the likes of Hostplus, Club Plus and Rest are likely to be some of those hit hardest by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with many, especially those in the hospitality industry, already facing unemployment.

These funds now face a series of challenges at once: their members are likely to be young with lower balances, may be facing unemployment and are likely to be eligible to access $10,000 from their super this year under the government's plan to assist those facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Early release to bite retirement hard

Rainmaker modelled after-fee, after-tax superannuation outcomes for a 30-year-old member who starts working at 25-years-old and will continue until the age of 65. The member starts at a salary of $45,000 a year, with 1% p.a. wage inflation and is paid contributions at current SG level of 9.5%. Their superannuation fund returns 5% before fees.

The member would end up with $423,309 in superannuation savings by the time they are 65-years-old.

However, if they were to avail the government's $10,000 early release measure, and withdraw that amount from their superannuation, they would end up with $40,250 lower end balance of $383,049.

COVID-19 to hasten merger talks

Rice Warner believes the turmoil experienced across financial services will soon force small players in the super industry to accelerate merger discussions, even though the environment is more difficult to successfully execute a fund marriage than 12 months ago.

Explaining how it anticipates the pandemic will impact Australia's super funds, the research firm said funds would be forced to cut costs as the asset-based fees or indirect costs charged to their investment portfolio fall.

Making things even more difficult, members are now scrambling to get in touch with their super fund, especially after the government allowed early access to superannuation for Australian's under financial stress amid the crisis.

Calls for super release to borrow from RBA

A University of Melbourne finance professor and Super Consumers Australia director has proposed an alternative solution to soften the blow of COVID-19, one reliant on borrowing funds from the Reserve Bank of Australia rather than superannuation funds.

Finance professor Kevin Davis said the government's "early superannuation release" proposal will only make matters worse.

Instead, he suggests the government should allow Australians to borrow against their superannuation savings with zero interest rates, allowing them to repay their super funds when their income returns to "normal".

Recovery expected in 2021

Following a conference call of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors Georgieva said that while the human cost of COVID-19 is "already immeasurable" if countries work together they can protect people and limit the economic damage.

This is a moment for solidarity—which was a major theme of the meeting today," Georgieva said.

"The outlook for global growth for 2020 it is negative—a recession at least as bad as during the global financial crisis or worse. But we expect recovery in 2021."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.