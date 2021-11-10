Test-induced movement marginal: Data

Only a handful of Aussies whose super fund failed the inaugural performance test have taken action and closed their accounts, according to APRA.

Analysis by the prudential regulator shows that of the one million member accounts in products that failed the test, just 68,000 or 7% have been closed since the results were announced.

This equates to just 4.2% of the total assets held in these products.

Of the 76 MySuper products assessed by APRA, 13 of them failed. These products were AMG MySuper, ASGARD Employee MySuper, Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund's LifeTime One, AvSuper Growth, BOC MySuper, Christian Super's My Ethical Super, Colonial First State's FirstChoice, Commonwealth Bank Group Super's Accumulate Plus Balanced, EISS Balanced, LUCRF Super's MySuper, Maritime Super's MySuper, BT Super MySuper and lastly, the Victorian Independent Schools Superannuation Fund's MySuper product.

While it's still early days, APRA is urging workers to reassess their super arrangements as soon as possible.

"The trustees of APRA-regulated superannuation funds have a legal duty to act in the best financial interests of their members, and APRA is working hard to ensure they fulfil that obligation," APRA executive board member Margaret Cole said.

"That's not a reason for members to sit back and avoid taking steps to act in their own best financial interests by ensuring they are in a high performing super product. Research shows that the difference in outcomes between a top product and an underperforming one can amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars over a working life."

She added that there has never been more information available to members to help them make informed decisions.

"Increased transparency is a powerful tool for regulators to bring about improvements in superannuation fund performance, but members should never forget they also have the power to make decisions that will better secure their future in retirement," Cole said.

Since the announcement of the results, BOC Super has merged with Equip, LUCRF Super has committed to merging with AustralianSuper and VISSF is merging with Aware Super. ACSRF was planning a merger with NGS but those discussions broke down, as did plans for EISS Super to merge with TWUSUPER.

Maritime Super also acted ahead of the test results, entering a strategic partnership with Hostplus earlier this year.

Finally, as first reported by Financial Standard, the Asgard Employee Super option has been shuttered and members transferred into BT Super, another underperformer.