Superannuation
Super sector to dominate by 2034
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 16 DEC 2019   12:05PM

The superannuation industry will undergo profound changes that will see it grow to become a $7 trillion market ($4.8 trillion in today's dollars) by 2034. But it's not all good news for the retail sector.

That's according to the latest report from actuary house Rice Warner, which outlines its predictions for superannuation over the next 15 years.

The most revealing of these predictions was Rice Warner's projection of a superannuation sector that will dominate the whole economy - exceeding the size of the banking industry.

"The average size of funds grows each year. Within five years, there will be 10 funds with more than $100 billion of FUM," it said.

The research house also predicted that the retail segment will go under the knife.

"The retail segment will be transformed as legacy products are converted to MySuper, giving proper scale," Rice Warner said.

"Bravely, we assume the sector will still have 25% of assets in 15 years - but the owners of these assets will be different with newcomers like Vanguard gaining market share in time."

Rice Warner predicted that short term investment strategies could be on the rise with liquidity management becoming an emerging issue.

"While the industry will have positive cash flow for at least 15 years, some funds are already experiencing negative cash flow. This flows through to investment decisions as not all assets can be invested long-term," it said.

The report forecasted changes to the Corporations Act and the financial advice sector in general.

"The legislation is prescriptive and has not kept up with changes in technology which provide the opportunity to deliver advice efficiently to the masses," it said.

Rice Warner predicted that funds will revolutionise to deliver their own financial advice - and on the cheap too.

"The legislation will be re-written at some stage and funds will be able to deliver all types of advice profitably and at a reasonable price to members," it said.

The technological revolution that has dramatically changed society will filter into the superannuation industry, drastically improving the experience of members.

"Basic administration functions such as transactions, unit pricing and member statements are becoming commodity services.  They will be offered by a few specialist businesses with low fees based on volumes," Rice Warner said.

"Conversely, the much larger super funds will insource key services such as member engagement and data analytics - leaving the third-party administrators (TPAs) with a narrower set of services."

The report predicted that these mega super funds will need to hold more capital as they start to invest in other financial service businesses.

"Large funds are already innovative in moving into ownership of other (related party) financial services businesses, usually via private equity or venture capital," Rice Warner said.

"As these risks are borne by members, little capital is required at present.  However, the process is not transparent, and the structure is cumbersome.  Hence, it is likely that funds will need to hold more reserves as capital to back those activities."

The actuary also predicted that funds will provide access to investments for medium term savings.

"Funds will leverage their strong investment capacity to provide access to investments (outside superannuation) for medium term savings such as providing for school fees or home deposits," Rice Warner said.

It predicts a decline in the retirement segment from 31.5% of all assets to slightly less than 30% in the next 15 years.

"The key reason [for this decline] is the increase in pension payments as the baby-boomers age and consume their benefits.  There will also be a run-off of large SMSF funds as the current older retirees age and withdraw from the segment," Rice Warner said.

The research house predicts that funds will set up new business lines for retirement solutions that provide specialised administration for members, as well as "tailored financial advice and structures for couples".

Rice Warner said that funds could see outflows of members if they fail to meet industry standards.

"If the system for selecting default funds changes, or if funds fail to meet the tests under either of APRA's Member Outcomes or ASIC's Design and Distribution Obligations, they could have outflows of members," it said.

"Arguably, many funds would fail to meet these tests for their current retirement solutions."

Rice Warner, ASIC, APRA, FUM, MySuper, Vanguard
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:18AM
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:15AM
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Westpac served class action
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
Westpac has confirmed it was served with a class action on behalf of shareholders in relation to the AUSTRAC investigation.
NULIS satisfies ASIC requirements
HARRISON WORLEY
A report handed to ASIC by global consultant KPMG shows NAB's superannuation trustee has met its additional license conditions.
