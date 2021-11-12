Super funds handed holdings disclosure win

The superannuation portfolio holdings disclosure legislation has been finalised, with the government delivering a significant victory to super funds when it comes to unlisted assets and derivatives.

Released yesterday, the final legislation shows a softening of the government's approach to unlisted assets, with aggregate valuations by asset type now the requirement as opposed to individual valuations per unlisted asset.

Industry stakeholders were concerned disclosing the exact value of each asset would impact funds' ability to negotiate asset sales and thereby impact returns to members.

Industry Super Australia welcomed the "common-sense approach", saying: "The government's final approach strikes the balance of providing members greater investment transparency without harming their financial interests."

"Revealing commercially sensitive asset valuations to the market would have put industry funds and their members at a disadvantage when the asset was sold - as buyers would know precisely where to pitch their bids."

ISA said this would have robbed funds of the chance to sell assets at a premium.

"ASFA has advocated that the holding valuation of unlisted assets should be disclosed as a range or bundled with similar assets, and we are pleased to see the government has recognised this," Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Martin Fahy said.

"This will help ensure that Australian super funds can continue to compete on an even footing in global institutional investment markets."

Further, following consultation on the matter earlier this year, it became apparent to the government that super funds have significant derivatives holdings. Funds would have been forced to disclose each individual position.

The government has decided that these can also be disclosed in an aggregate to not undermine investment strategies.

However, the government will keep an eye on these exposures.

"Given Australia's superannuation funds have now become a systemically important part of our financial system, it is timely to ensure policymakers and regulators have a sound understanding of the extent and nature of the use of derivatives, and any implications for the operation of our financial system that could arise from these exposures," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and minister for superannuation Jane Hume said in a joint statement.

"The Treasurer has therefore asked the Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) to prepare a report on this matter, drawing upon the information gathering powers of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority and the input of relevant experts from across the CFR, including the Reserve Bank of Australia."

The first reports from super funds are due by 31 March 2022, with funds to disclose their holdings every six months thereafter.

The superannuation portfolio holdings provisions were first introduced in 2012 but commencement has been delayed several times, most recently in December 2020, just weeks before they were to commence.