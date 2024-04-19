Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

TCorp promotes three to lead roles

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 19 APR 2024   12:39PM

TCorp, the NSW government's investment and financial management arm, has strengthened its client relationship team with three important promotions.

Jennifer Roberts, Yvonne Blunt and Christine Evers have all been elevated to more senior roles.

First, the head of client relationships role for financial markets will be shared by two executives promoted from within.

Jennifer Roberts and Yvonne Blunt have been appointed co-heads and are tasked with supporting clients in managing debt and financial risk.

Both Roberts and Blunt bring a background in relationship and account management, having held senior positions in marquee financial services firms.

Roberts has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a strong background in managing third-party relationships, account management, people management, and client servicing.

She has worked for UBS for three years, ING Investment Management Australia for 12 years, and Credit Suisse for two years.

For her part, Blunt has worked at TCorp for eight years, with Roberts chalking up three years at the sovereign wealth fund.

All up, she has had 15 years of experience in banking - primarily in syndicated loans agency and credit risk management.

Blunt earlier spent five years at Westpac, two at UBS and 13 years with JP Morgan Chase.

Meantime, Christine Evers has been elevated to head of client relationships for the investment management side of the fund.

Evers will be responsible for strategy and relationship management of TCorp's investment clients.

The three executives will report to TCorp general manager of government and client relationships Roland Stephens.

Stephens said the appointments aim to strengthen the client relations team which play an important role in supporting TCorp's key businesses - investment management and financial markets.

"Jennifer and Yvonne's promotions also further support TCorp's growing financial market business which oversees a balance sheet of around A$172 billion," he added.

TCorp has $113 billion of funds under management.

