Super, ASIC beneficiaries of advice challenges: Hearing

Yesterday's Standing Committee hearings on financial advice suggested the corporate regulator and industry superannuation funds are the only ones benefiting from increasing costs.

Appearing before the Standing Committee on Economics on Thursday afternoon, Synchron chair Michael Harrison was asked by Liberal MP Jason Falinski who benefits from Australians being unable to access advice.

In response, Harrison said "the biggest beneficiary seems to be ASIC because they keep on finding new ways to earn money"; a comment he said he was making "slightly facetiously".

Continuing, Harrison said it's hard to see who the beneficiaries are other than wealthy individuals as they're the only ones who can afford to get advice.

Falinski asked what options everyday Australians are "left with", and Harrison suggested super funds may be a port of call.

Asked whether he was saying that ASIC and super funds would be the beneficiaries, Harrison answered: "Yes, they would definitely be beneficiaries."

His response prompted committee chair and Liberal MP Tim Wilson to remark: "It's funny how these things always end up with regulators and super funds winning, isn't it Mr Falinski?"

Pondering this, Falinski said: "So, we have a situation where we're introducing public policy out of a Royal Commission... And we get to the point where ASIC's now charging the very industry that they're seeking to sue more of, and the biggest beneficiaries are industry super who are all offering intra-fund advice that ASIC and APRA refuse to regulate..."

Synchron's Harrison responded: "Correct."

Previously, the impact of industry reforms was also discussed with Easton Investments managing director Nathan Jacobsen, who explained how such changes had led to the licensee losing about 160 of its authorised representatives in FY21.

Of those, 90% left the industry but only 30% retired, he said, adding that many were accountants offering SMSF services that no longer found this viable.

He added that the licensee's in-house modelling suggests in 2025 there will be more than three million households in Australia prepared to pay for financial advice as it currently costs. However, the adviser population will have shrunk to such a point that only two million of those households can access that advice.

"It may be a temporary dislocation which is just a product of the pace of new entrants, so it may correct itself... But over the next five years, I think we certainly do have an accessibility issue," Jacobsen said.

When the discussion turned to remuneration, committee deputy chair Andrew Leigh asked how life insurance commissions differ from other forms of conflicted remuneration.

Jacobsen said insurance is a grudge purchase and when faced with paying upfront or through the policy, "simple economics will drive human behaviour".

It presents a clear conflict whereby an adviser would recommend the purchase of a policy based on the commission, Leigh said.

"The challenge with that argument is that it suggests there is a conflict-free alternative, and a fee-for-service arrangement which most advisers are now operating under has the same conflicts as well," Jacobsen responded.

"There's an incentive for an accountant on an hourly rate to do more work."

Wilson then asked how advice fees are aligned to clients' best interests, with Jacobsen saying the law is very clear on fee for service being the right way to go, with client consent and annual opt-in.

Wilson challenged his response, asking whether he believes that's the appropriate alignment process in practice and if he'd agree that an adviser should only be making money when their client is making money.

"In the current environment, you're making money whether your client is making money or not... There is actually a misalignment which is not necessarily in consumers' best interest," Wilson said.

Jacobsen responded: "Potentially. I think the challenge though is that if I'm an individual who can't afford to pay thousands for advice, upfront or over a year... but I'm a financial adviser who is now degree-qualified and close to the same standing as a lawyer or an accountant, it's very difficult for me to give that advice for anything less than $3000."

Jacobsen said the industry has changed and it's no longer about how much money you've got to invest, but rather whether you can afford to pay an adviser's fee.

"That sounds pretty perverted to me," Wilson said.