State Street plans local ETF portal launch

Following its launch in Singapore this week, State Street plans to roll out its Fund Connect ETF portal in Australia.

The Fund Connect ETF portal is part of State Street Digital and provides access to more than 960 ETFs. It was made available in Singapore this week and marks its first product in the Asia Pacific region, having previously only offered back-office services.

In announcing the Singapore launch, State Street said it has also received jurisdictional approval to bring Fund Connect to Australia, citing the speed of growth seen in the local ETF market.

Documents show ASIC granted State Street Global Markets a market licence in late February and State Street said a roll out strategy for the Australian market is "forthcoming".

"The Fund Connect portal has long served as a conduit between Authorised Participants (APs) and issuers, and Fund Connect ETF is looking to increase the number of market participants globally utilising the technology, from both an issuer and participating dealer point of view," State Street said.

Prior to October last year, the Fund Connect platform was only available to issuers receiving securities services from State Street. It has been part of State Street's offering for close to two decades now.

The platform managed over US$2.7 trillion notional volume last year.