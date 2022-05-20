Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

State Street plans local ETF portal launch

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 20 MAY 2022   12:52PM

Following its launch in Singapore this week, State Street plans to roll out its Fund Connect ETF portal in Australia.

The Fund Connect ETF portal is part of State Street Digital and provides access to more than 960 ETFs. It was made available in Singapore this week and marks its first product in the Asia Pacific region, having previously only offered back-office services.

In announcing the Singapore launch, State Street said it has also received jurisdictional approval to bring Fund Connect to Australia, citing the speed of growth seen in the local ETF market.

Documents show ASIC granted State Street Global Markets a market licence in late February and State Street said a roll out strategy for the Australian market is "forthcoming".

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"The Fund Connect portal has long served as a conduit between Authorised Participants (APs) and issuers, and Fund Connect ETF is looking to increase the number of market participants globally utilising the technology, from both an issuer and participating dealer point of view," State Street said.

Prior to October last year, the Fund Connect platform was only available to issuers receiving securities services from State Street. It has been part of State Street's offering for close to two decades now.

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

The platform managed over US$2.7 trillion notional volume last year.

Read more: Fund ConnectState Street DigitalASICState Street Global Markets
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC bans financial adviser for five years
Record number of adviser graduates: Kaplan
Former adviser sentenced over dishonesty
Charges laid in lengthy ASIC investigation
ASIC outlines cybersecurity expectations
Senator Bragg defends domestic crypto ETFs
Federal Court rules against RI Advice in cybersecurity case
Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report
Maritime Super slapped with infringement
Six cases brought against Westpac now finalised

Editor's Choice

No place for crypto in insto portfolios: PGIM

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:51PM
PGIM has made clear its thoughts on cryptocurrency, labelling it 'portfolio kryptonite' and saying it adds little to institutional investment portfolios other than a whole lot of risk.

Beware super home buyer collateral damage: ISA

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:51PM
The Coalition's super home buyer proposal could leave thousands worse off, even if they don't access the scheme, Industry Super Australia (ISA) has said.

CountPlus names chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
Following the sudden departure of Matthew Rowe in February, the financial advice group has named its new chief executive while also naming a new chief financial and operating officer.

Alternatives guru departs ART

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:42PM
Bruce Tomlinson has left his job as a senior portfolio manager at the Australian Retirement Trust.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Darryl Johnson

CO-FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
INTEGRATED PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS PTY LTD
Darryl Johnson was conned into running by a manager 15 years ago. Little did Johnson know, running would soon become his life's passion, and the lessons learnt from training and competing in ultramarathons would set him up for success in the finance world. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.