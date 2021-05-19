NEWS
Executive Appointments

State Street names sales executive

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   12:37PM

State Street has appointed a former Macquarie Securities executive to its outsourced execution team.

Based in Sydney, Damian Hoult joined the firm on May 17 as a new outsourced trading sales executive, finishing recently as Basis Global Analytics' chief executive, which he led for nearly two years.

Prior to that, Hoult spent over 10 years at Macquarie, working as the global head of trading and execution services, overseeing global portfolio trading, electronic execution and transition management.

Hoult's appointment marks his return to State Street. He previously worked at State Street Global Markets where he was Asia Pacific head of agency execution.

The new role sees Hoult working with asset managers and asset owners to identify where State Street's multi-asset class execution capabilities can add value as an outsourced service.

He will work with clients across the Asia Pacific region, responsible for developing sales strategies and contributing to the continued development of outsourced trading products.

State Street Global Markets head of portfolio solutions for Asia Pacific James Woodward said: "An increasing number of asset managers and asset owners are likely to move to outsourcing some of their trading. Clients benefit from experienced trading personnel, access to liquidity, state-of-the-art technology and a continued focus on execution quality, without having to build, pay or maintain it for themselves."

