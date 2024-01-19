Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Standalone laws key to solving legislative 'porridge': ALRC

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 19 JAN 2024   12:51PM

In its final report on the 'confusing maze' of financial services laws, the Australian Law Reform Commission (ALRC) has recommended overhauling the Corporations Act and creating dedicated financial services legislation.

The ALRC has been reviewing existing legislation to identify ways to make the regime easier to understand, including differentiating between a product and a service.

"At 265,000 words, Chapter 7 of the Corporations Act is similar in length to the novel Ulysses by James Joyce," the ALRC noted.

In all, the ALRC has made 58 recommendations across four reports, including the final. The reforms are aimed at reducing costs for services providers and consumers, improving productivity, and providing clarity as to compliance requirements and enforcement. The existing legal framework is no longer fit for purpose, the ALRC said.

The key recommendation out of the final report is that corporations and financial services legislation should be structured and framed in such a way that it is easier to navigate and comprehend, "and to communicate the fundamental norms of behaviour underpinning the legislation."

This involves separating the financial services legislation from the rest of the Corporations Act to create a standalone Financial Services Law rulebook.

The ALRC said provisions should have thematic and conceptual coherence; related provisions should be grouped together; legislation should have intuitive flow; the more significant provisions should be prioritised; legislations should be as succinct as possible; overlapping provisions should be consolidated; and legislation should be structured in a way that helps users "develop and maintain mental models that enhance navigability and comprehensibility."

In terms of grouping, the ALRC says there are parts of the existing legislation that can be consolidated into four regulatory themes: consumer protection, disclosure, financial advice, and general regulatory obligations.

For instance, on the financial advice front this would mean grouping sections 912EA and 912EB; Part 7.6 Divs 8A, 8B, and 8C; Part 7.6 Div 9 Subdivs B and C; Part 7.7 Div 3; section 949A; Part 7.7A Divs 2, 3, 4 (excluding s963K), Div 5 Subdiv B and Div 6; and sections 1012A and 1020AI.

It also wants to introduce clear definitions for what constitutes a financial product versus a financial service, as current legislation has multiple definitions across different areas.

"Australia's laws governing financial services are a confusing maze. The reforms outlined in this report will make these laws easier to understand and navigate, drive down the costs associated with complying with the law, and make it easier for consumers to understand and enforce their rights," ALRC president Justice Mordy Bromberg said.

"These laws provide the legal and economic infrastructure of the financial services industry. The reforms we're proposing are broadly supported by stakeholders and if implemented will see substantial improvements for both consumers and business."

Read more: ALRCFinancial Services LawAustralian Law Reform CommissionJustice Mordy Bromberg
