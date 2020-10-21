Societe Generale fined over client breaches

The French bank's Sydney operation has become the second company in Australia in as many months to be criminally prosecuted over breaching client money obligations.

Societe Generale pleaded guilty to four counts of client money obligation breaches in Sydney's local court and has been ordered to pay $30,000 in addition to further AFS licence conditions imposed by ASIC.

The bank breached s993B(1) of the Corporations Act (the Act) on two separate occasions by receiving client money and not depositing it into an authorised deposit-taking institution or an approved foreign bank.

The first count took place between December 2014 and February 2017 when the bank withdrew client money over 4500 times from Australian clients and deposited the money into client accounts held by its Hong Kong operations.

The second count took place within the same time frame, when Societe Generale deposited client money into five overseas unapproved bank accounts on around 7363 occasions.

The average end-of-month total value of client-money during the breaching periods totalled approximately $771 million and the bank was fined $15,000 for these two counts.

Furthermore, the third count was for breaches during January 2017 through to January 2018 where on 20 separate occasions part of Societe Generale's intercompany margin call/reconciliation process included withdrawing approximately $500 million in client money from client segregated accounts.

Count four took place between January 2015 and September 2016, when around $144,000 in bank fees and charges were withdrawn from the client-segregated accounts.

These breaches cost the bank a further $15,000.

Pershing Securities Australia became the first to be criminally prosecuted in August over similar charges.

Pershing was fined $15,000 for a breach where the transferring sale proceeds from international trading in client's securities from trust accounts into its general bank account.

The second breach of the Act and occurred when Pershing failed to ensure that client money received was held in segregated client money trust accounts. This breach cost the company $25,000.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said protecting client funds is critical to investor confidence and market integrity.

"The law is very clear about the uses of client money to provide certainty and transparency for clients and licensees. Breaches of these requirements are a serious compliance failure," she said.