NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Societe Generale fined over client breaches
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 OCT 2020   12:14PM

The French bank's Sydney operation has become the second company in Australia in as many months to be criminally prosecuted over breaching client money obligations.

Societe Generale pleaded guilty to four counts of client money obligation breaches in Sydney's local court and has been ordered to pay $30,000 in addition to further AFS licence conditions imposed by ASIC.

The bank breached s993B(1) of the Corporations Act (the Act) on two separate occasions by receiving client money and not depositing it into an authorised deposit-taking institution or an approved foreign bank.

The first count took place between December 2014 and February 2017 when the bank withdrew client money over 4500 times from Australian clients and deposited the money into client accounts held by its Hong Kong operations.

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

The second count took place within the same time frame, when Societe Generale deposited client money into five overseas unapproved bank accounts on around 7363 occasions.

The average end-of-month total value of client-money during the breaching periods totalled approximately $771 million and the bank was fined $15,000 for these two counts.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Furthermore, the third count was for breaches during January 2017 through to January 2018 where on 20 separate occasions part of Societe Generale's intercompany margin call/reconciliation process included withdrawing approximately $500 million in client money from client segregated accounts.

Count four took place between January 2015 and September 2016, when around $144,000 in bank fees and charges were withdrawn from the client-segregated accounts.

These breaches cost the bank a further $15,000.

Pershing Securities Australia became the first to be criminally prosecuted in August over similar charges.

Pershing was fined $15,000 for a breach where the transferring sale proceeds from international trading in client's securities from trust accounts into its general bank account.

The second breach of the Act and occurred when Pershing failed to ensure that client money received was held in segregated client money trust accounts. This breach cost the company $25,000.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said protecting client funds is critical to investor confidence and market integrity.

"The law is very clear about the uses of client money to provide certainty and transparency for clients and licensees. Breaches of these requirements are a serious compliance failure," she said.

Read more: Societe GeneralePershing Securities AustraliaCathie Armour
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Transition away from LIBOR continues
BNP Paribas AM names Asian equities lead
RBA, ASIC provide CHESS guidance
ASIC, IOSCO report on debt capital raisings
Ignition Advice announces fintech partnership
ASIC relaxes IPO red tape
Pershing convicted for client breaches
Foreign fund managers granted licensing relief
Pershing Securities breaches client money obligations
Former financial adviser charged
Editor's Choice
Future Fund asked to table detailed fee spend
KANIKA SOOD
At the budget estimates this morning, the Future Fund was asked to provide its fee spend by each asset class, instead of the total-portfolio figure it usually reports.
IFM Investors executive director departs
KANIKA SOOD
IFM Investors' head of Australia, global relationships group has left a year after joining in the newly-created role.
AllianceBernstein hires two ESG leaders
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AllianceBernstein has made two executive appointments with a responsible investment focus.
Aware Super shakes up SRI option
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Aware Super has tightened the screens on its socially responsible investment (SRI) option as the $97 billion fund beefs up its ESG credentials, reshuffling investment mandates in the process.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something tvQBqBp2