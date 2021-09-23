Social media pump and dumps gain traction

The regulator has warned that pump and dump schemes are becoming a trend on social media.

ASIC said it has observed a "concerning" trend of social media posts being used to coordinate pump and dump activity in listed stocks.

It's now issued a reminder that pump and dump activity may amount to market manipulation in breach of the Corporations Act 2001.

Pump and dump schemes are defined as a person buying shares in a company and starting an organised program to seek to increase (pump up) the share price.

ASIC noted that this is now primarily being done by using social media and online forums to create a sense of excitement in a stock or spread false news about a company's potential.

Then shares are sold (dumped) at an artificially inflated price, leaving other shareholders with losses as the price is likely to dive.

"ASIC has been working closely with market operators to identify and disrupt pump and dump campaigns, and we will continue to target actions that threaten the integrity of markets and to take enforcement action where appropriate," commissioner Cathie Armour said.

"We expect anyone involved in these campaigns to recognise the potential impact on market integrity and to be aware ASIC monitors all trading on the ASX equity market on a real time basis.'

ASIC did not reveal the names of companies or individuals involved in the pump and dump schemes it has recently observed.

It did point out that those buying shares as part of these campaigns are likely to become the victims, it is the people behind the campaign who are likely to dump their shares and make a profit.

"Market manipulation is illegal. It can attract a fine of over $1 million and up to 15 years imprisonment," the regulator said.