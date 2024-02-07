SMSF scammers charged with criminal offences

A duo who allegedly defrauded self-managed super funds (SMSF) have been charged by the Melbourne Magistrates Court with a string of criminal offences.

The charges follow an ASIC investigation into the activities of Joseph Cullia and Zoran Markovic, which alleged that they operated fraudulent investment websites between November 2020 and July 2021 under various names.

The website operators used two legitimate AFS Licences without their knowledge or consent. ASIC did not name the holders of the AFSLs.

Cullia, who hails from Southbank, Victoria, was charged with conspiracy to defraud on two counts. He was charged with dealing with proceeds of an indictable crime to the tune of $1 million or more on two counts.

Cullia was also slapped with one charge of possessing a false document and one charge of possessing identification information intended to be used to commit an indictable offence.

Markovic, from Coburg, faces 13 charges of aiding or abetting the commission of an offence by Cullia, namely dealing with proceeds of an indictable crime.

The other charges include the possessions of a false document, identification information intended to be used to commit an indictable offence, and equipment to make, use, supply or identification documentation to commit such an offence.

Cullia and Markovic were granted bail to reappear for committal mention before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 30.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

Separately, the corporate watchdog acted against nine SMSF auditors in the last quarter of 2023.

The actions included disqualification of five auditors - Stephen Bray, Kerpal Harnam, Terence Murphy, Johann Preller, and David Sidhu.

ASIC has now placed them on its public banned and disqualified register. They are not eligible to reapply for registration. Murphy requested that his disqualification be reviewed by ASIC.

ASIC imposed additional conditions on the SMSF auditor registration of Timothy Davidson and Kylie Wilson.

Finally, ASIC has cancelled the SMSF auditor registrations of Vincenzo Dissidomino and Vincent Crowe.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said that SMSF auditors are responsible for auditing over 611,000 SMSFs with total estimated assets of almost $900 billion.

"In this privileged position, they play a key role in upholding the integrity and confidence of the SMSF sector. ASIC will continue to take action where conduct falls short," she said.