Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

SMSF scammers charged with criminal offences

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 FEB 2024   12:27PM

A duo who allegedly defrauded self-managed super funds (SMSF) have been charged by the Melbourne Magistrates Court with a string of criminal offences.

The charges follow an ASIC investigation into the activities of Joseph Cullia and Zoran Markovic, which alleged that they operated fraudulent investment websites between November 2020 and July 2021 under various names.

The website operators used two legitimate AFS Licences without their knowledge or consent. ASIC did not name the holders of the AFSLs.

Cullia, who hails from Southbank, Victoria, was charged with conspiracy to defraud on two counts. He was charged with dealing with proceeds of an indictable crime to the tune of $1 million or more on two counts.

Cullia was also slapped with one charge of possessing a false document and one charge of possessing identification information intended to be used to commit an indictable offence.

Markovic, from Coburg, faces 13 charges of aiding or abetting the commission of an offence by Cullia, namely dealing with proceeds of an indictable crime.

The other charges include the possessions of a false document, identification information intended to be used to commit an indictable offence, and equipment to make, use, supply or identification documentation to commit such an offence.

Cullia and Markovic were granted bail to reappear for committal mention before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on April 30.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

Separately, the corporate watchdog acted against nine SMSF auditors in the last quarter of 2023.

The actions included disqualification of five auditors - Stephen Bray, Kerpal Harnam, Terence Murphy, Johann Preller, and David Sidhu.

ASIC has now placed them on its public banned and disqualified register. They are not eligible to reapply for registration. Murphy requested that his disqualification be reviewed by ASIC.

ASIC imposed additional conditions on the SMSF auditor registration of Timothy Davidson and Kylie Wilson.

Finally, ASIC has cancelled the SMSF auditor registrations of Vincenzo Dissidomino and Vincent Crowe.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said that SMSF auditors are responsible for auditing over 611,000 SMSFs with total estimated assets of almost $900 billion.

"In this privileged position, they play a key role in upholding the integrity and confidence of the SMSF sector. ASIC will continue to take action where conduct falls short," she said.

Read more: ASICJoseph CulliaZoran MarkovicTerence MurphyAFS LicencesCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsDavid SidhuJohann PrellerKerpal HarnamKylie WilsonSarah CourtStephen BrayTimothy DavidsonVincent CroweVincenzo Dissidomino
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC to tighten grip on super fund misdemeanours
Westpac loses Ausgrid rate swap case
Court fines Linchpin, Endeavour directors
Brite Advisors to be wound up
Unlicensed crypto investor faces jail time
Unlisted asset valuation practices under review
AI is not the 'Wild West': Longo
ASIC files contempt orders against repeat offender
ASIC makes adviser exam changes
Australian Ethical super chief goes for growth in 2024

Editor's Choice

Aware Super restructures executive team

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
Aware Super will execute an executive reorganisation, adding an expanded chief operating officer role.

Brite Advisors to be wound up

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:50PM
The Federal Court has ordered Brite Advisors (Brite) to be wound up on just and equitable grounds following an application by ASIC.

Cbus appoints head of stewardship

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
Cbus has appointed Steve Monnier as its new head of stewardship in the responsible investment team.

SMSF scammers charged with criminal offences

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
A duo who allegedly defrauded self-managed super funds (SMSF) have been charged by the Melbourne Magistrates Court with a string of criminal offences.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach