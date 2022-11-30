Newspaper icon
Regulatory

SMSF auditors in hot water

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 NOV 2022   12:16PM

ASIC has acted against six self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) auditors for breaches of independence requirements and auditing standards.

Between June 29 to September 30, ASIC disqualified three SMSF auditors from being registered, imposed additional conditions on the registration of one SMSF auditor, and cancelled the registration of two SMSF auditors.

Five of these SMSF auditors were referred to ASIC by the ATO. Of the five, one did not comply with conditions imposed by ASIC on their SMSF auditor registration.

These actions resulted from breaches of obligations including auditing and assurance standards, independence requirements, and registration conditions, or because ASIC was satisfied the individual was not a fit and proper person to remain registered.

Khan Huynh, Hafiz Saroha, Janette Townshend, Yaw Boadi, Brian Carroll, and Linda Ingham are the five auditors reprimanded.

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said: "SMSF auditors have a fundamental role in promoting confidence in the SMSF sector."

"ASIC will apply a range of regulatory tools against SMSF auditors who fail to meet the independence and auditing standards or whose conduct calls into question the integrity of SMSF audits."

The auditors have the right to appeal the decision.

