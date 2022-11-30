SMSF auditors in hot water

SMSF auditors in hot waterBY CHLOE WALKER | WEDNESDAY, 30 NOV 2022 12:16PM
Read more: ASIC, Brian Carroll, Hafiz Saroha, Janette Townshend, Khan Huynh, Linda Ingham, Sean Hughes, Yaw Boadi
ASIC has acted against six self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) auditors for breaches of independence requirements and auditing standards.
Between June 29 to September 30, ASIC disqualified three SMSF auditors from being registered, imposed additional conditions on the registration of one SMSF auditor, and cancelled the registration of two SMSF auditors.
Five of these SMSF auditors were referred to ASIC by the ATO. Of the five, one did not comply with conditions imposed by ASIC on their SMSF auditor registration.
These actions resulted from breaches of obligations including auditing and assurance standards, independence requirements, and registration conditions, or because ASIC was satisfied the individual was not a fit and proper person to remain registered.
Khan Huynh, Hafiz Saroha, Janette Townshend, Yaw Boadi, Brian Carroll, and Linda Ingham are the five auditors reprimanded.
ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said: "SMSF auditors have a fundamental role in promoting confidence in the SMSF sector."
"ASIC will apply a range of regulatory tools against SMSF auditors who fail to meet the independence and auditing standards or whose conduct calls into question the integrity of SMSF audits."
The auditors have the right to appeal the decision.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup|
Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC|
Six local funds in world's top 100: Study|
AMP appoints new chief financial officer|
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD