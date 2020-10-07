Several black holes in budget

There were several missed opportunities in the federal government's 2021 budget, according to industry leaders in the superannuation and charitable-giving sectors.

The superannuation sector is letting Treasurer Josh Frydenberg's proposals sink in, with many agreeing that the details need to be nutted out.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the budget directed many stimulus measures towards male-dominated industries and will do little to address entrenched social and gender inequality holding back the economy.

"It's particularly disappointing that the government did not look at childcare reform to broaden access to affordable, high-quality early education as this is one of the most effective ways to support the economic recovery and improve women's workforce participation," she said.

Rest said the proposals are a step in the right direction to help Australians - particular younger Australians - build their retirement savings and to make an informed choice about their superannuation fund.

The $57 billion super fund's members are aged 30 or younger and recognises that many are in the early stages of their working lives and facing particular challenges as a result of this pandemic.

Rest said measures like the JobMaker Hiring Credit and JobTrainer are critical to support the long-term financial security for young people and would welcome an extension of such incentives.

Mission Australia chief executive James Toomey said despite the significant investment in infrastructure to help create jobs, it was disappointing to see that the essential social infrastructure of social housing was ignored.

"Investing in 30,000 social homes within the next four years is an obvious solution that will not only help to end homelessness in Australia but will also create vital jobs in the construction industry," Toomey said.

"Particularly given 2020's challenges, we cannot fathom why Australia still doesn't have a national plan to end homelessness."

Social Ventures Australia (SVA) and the Centre for Social Impact said the charities sector was left out, noting that permanently increasing JobSeeker and parenting payments, investing in new social and affordable housing, and supporting First Australian organisations and communities were some areas that needed attention.

Instant asset write-offs, tax incentives and tax carrybacks give a leg up to the private sector, but these measures do not help charities, or the people and communities they support, the organisations said.

South Australian senator Sarah Hanson-Young said the arts and entertainment industries were massively overlooked as they are one of the hardest hit from the pandemic, while the effects of climate change were also ignored.

She also took to Twitter to criticise "more subsidies for the gas lobby."

"More money to give approvals to new mining projects and big developers. Yet we're in the middle of a climate and environment crisis. The budget is a missed opportunity to deliver a Green Recovery that's good for jobs and good for the planet," she tweeted.

In his opening speech, Frydenberg said Australians have been tested like never before, as a result of "flood, drought, fires, and a global pandemic," but failed to invest in managing climate change.

Budget estimates show $3.5 billion will be allocated over 15 years from 2018 for a Climate Solutions package, which provides incentives to support abatement activities across the economy.

About $1.9 billion will be spread over 12 years from this year to accelerate technologies that will deliver lower emissions, increase investment, lower costs and create jobs to support the economic recovery.