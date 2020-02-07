Separate advice and product: AIOFP

The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

The AIOFP said it agrees with the "general thrust" of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort and findings from the Royal Commission but it is proposing an internal structure to the scheme that will deliver more equitable outcomes for financial advisers.

The association said its proposal would address the recommendations from the Ramsay Review, which called for a solution to the disproportionate losses from failed product related unpaid determinations.

In the Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) submission on the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort, it too addressed managed funds failing as an issue for the scheme.

"An aspect that is commonly lost on all concerned when product failure occurs is that advisers have the personal relationship with the consumer and they, more than anyone else, want to see their clients compensated," the AIOFP said.

"This dynamic may also explain why other stakeholders who have some direct responsibility for a product failure occurring can do whatever it takes to avoid accountability with a relatively clear conscience."

To address this issue, the AIOFP wants advice and product separated in the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

It proposes that advisers and product providers have to be a part of the scheme and pay a lump sum and yearly provision similar to the APRA levy across regulated funds.

The AIOFP wants to see separate boards addressing compensation cases related to poor financial advice and product failures.

It proposes each adviser pays $250 per annum, upfront two years in advance. Each AFSL holder pays 0.5% of gross revenue with a funding cap established.

And for the product scheme, each provider pays a lump sum upfront on a sliding FUA scale and a percentage of their gross revenue with a funding cap established.

"If this is done the losses associated with actual poor financial advice will pale into insignificance against the $40 billion of failed managed funds since 1980," it said.

"It will also put some reality into the current discussion around the capital adequacy requirements for AFSL holders and should lead to having two AFSL basic categories - advice and product, with different conditions."

The $40 billion in failed managed funds figure that the AIOFP refers to comes from a thesis by David Millhouse titled Systemic and cyclical failure in the Australian financial product and financial services sector which identified $37 billion in losses from product failures.

The association noted that since the Future of Financial Advice reforms commenced in 2013, advisers have not been remunerated by product manufacturers but rather paid by clients.

"That was the only commercial link between product and advice pre-2013 and it is a long bow to draw that paying commissions [would have] made the product fail."

The AIOFP's High Court challenge to stop the banning of grandfathered commissions recently fell over after it failed to reach its funding target.