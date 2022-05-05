Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Senator Bragg defends domestic crypto ETFs

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022   12:22PM

In a letter to ASIC, Liberal senator Andrew Bragg has welcomed foreign crypto ETF competition but not before domestic products have become widely available.

Bragg asked the regulator to confirm it will not provide an uneven playing field for foreign asset managers.

For some time, the senator has championed cryptocurrency and campaigned for Australia to become a leader in digital assets.

Pertinently he's chaired the senate committee on Australia as a technology and financial centre and will implement its recommendations which treasurer Josh Frydenberg described as "the most significant reforms to our payment systems in 25 years".

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"It would be a very regrettable outcome if foreign exchange traded funds with direct exposure to cryptocurrency were widely available before domestic products," Bragg wrote to ASIC chair Joseph Longo.

"I am not a protectionist. I welcome foreign competition in Australia. But this should not occur before Australian products are admitted to the market."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

He continued: "As we've discussed, the Parliament has done a good deal of work on digital assets and cryptocurrency. My strong view is there are benefits to Australia and its people from adopting digital assets."

"But I do not want our regulator or quasi-monopoly market operator to undercut national policy."

Cosmos Asset management and ETF Securities had both expected to list the first ETF on the Cboe Australia platform on April 27. However, due to issues with a downstream service provider, both firms encountered unexpected delays.

Bragg stated he'd be grateful if ASIC could advise what timetable would be forthcoming on admitting new direct exposure products through proposed licensing obligations.

Read more: ASICAndrew BraggCboe AustraliaCosmos Asset ManagementETF SecuritiesJoseph LongoJosh Frydenberg
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australia's first-ever Bitcoin ETF to launch next week
Federal Court rules against RI Advice in cybersecurity case
Breach reporting regime a distraction: Report
Maritime Super slapped with infringement
Six cases brought against Westpac now finalised
Westpac giving away BT super business
'No easy answer' to ESG disclosures by super fund trustees
APRA, ASIC publish life claims and disputes data
ASIC suspends Dixon Advisory AFSL
ASIC imposes travel restraint orders against ex-director

Editor's Choice

Hostplus tops super ranks to March

CHLOE WALKER
With an 11.7% return for the year ending March 31, Hostplus' Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's latest super performance tables.

Pallas Capital adds key distribution role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment sales and key accounts at First Sentier Investors has joined the real estate investment manager as head of distribution, wealth.

Partners Group selects RE for new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Partners Group has launched a new private debt fund in Australia and appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity.

Reserve Bank fallout after hawkish pivot

ANDREW MCKEAN
Yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by lifting the cash rate target for the first time in over a decade.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.