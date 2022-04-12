SEC rules against Amazon pension case

The US Securities and Exchange Commission ruled against Amazon's no-action motion to exclude a shareholder resolution asking the company to prepare a report on how employee retirement savings are invested.

The shareholder resolution, brought by activist group As You Sow, requested a report from the retail giant on why the company deploys one set of climate policies for its operations and does not take that same approach in its employee retirement investments.

"The SEC has determined that shareholders asking Amazon why its retirement plan directs employee savings into big oil and companies burning down the Amazon is a valid question," As You Sow chief executive Andrew Behar said.

"We believe that most employees actually have no idea that their hard-earned savings are being invested in companies, essentially destroying their ability to retire on a livable planet. The brand damage of having the company say one thing and do another is important to measure and understand.

"We are pleased to see the fleet of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, but it causes cognitive dissonance when at the same time the company has $621 million in oil, coal, and fossil-fired utilities and $48 million invested in deforestation-risk agribusiness."

Amazon uses Vanguard Target Date funds as the default retirement options, which As You Sow research found invests in funds holding companies flagged as major greenhouse gas emitters and involved in Indonesian and Amazon rainforest destruction.

However, Amazon does offer one sustainable option that employees can opt into. Currently, less than 2% of the plan's assets are invested in it.