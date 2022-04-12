Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

SEC rules against Amazon pension case

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 12 APR 2022   12:18PM

The US Securities and Exchange Commission ruled against Amazon's no-action motion to exclude a shareholder resolution asking the company to prepare a report on how employee retirement savings are invested.

The shareholder resolution, brought by activist group As You Sow, requested a report from the retail giant on why the company deploys one set of climate policies for its operations and does not take that same approach in its employee retirement investments.

"The SEC has determined that shareholders asking Amazon why its retirement plan directs employee savings into big oil and companies burning down the Amazon is a valid question," As You Sow chief executive Andrew Behar said.

"We believe that most employees actually have no idea that their hard-earned savings are being invested in companies, essentially destroying their ability to retire on a livable planet. The brand damage of having the company say one thing and do another is important to measure and understand.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"We are pleased to see the fleet of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, but it causes cognitive dissonance when at the same time the company has $621 million in oil, coal, and fossil-fired utilities and $48 million invested in deforestation-risk agribusiness."

Amazon uses Vanguard Target Date funds as the default retirement options, which As You Sow research found invests in funds holding companies flagged as major greenhouse gas emitters and involved in Indonesian and Amazon rainforest destruction.

However, Amazon does offer one sustainable option that employees can opt into. Currently, less than 2% of the plan's assets are invested in it.

Read more: AmazonSECVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SEC to standardise climate disclosures
Vanguard Personal Investor sees Delta boom
Clients place more value on human advice: Vanguard
Disclosure lacking in common ownership: Committee
HESTA pushes forward with internalisation
ETF investors soar to 1.7m
Vanguard suspends trading in Russian securities
Direct indexing: The next evolution?
Low fees, niche sectors win ETF war
AustralianSuper to grow external mandates, hires

Editor's Choice

Legalsuper invests in innovation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Legalsuper recently awarded two active investment mandates in support of innovation and female founders.

MaxCap Group expands direct investment team

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:32PM
Real estate financier MaxCap Group has announced that Adam Cook has joined its direct investment team as director.

Pendal rejects Perpetual bid

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:19PM
The Pendal board has determined the recent takeover offer from Perpetual is not in the best interests of shareholders.

SEC rules against Amazon pension case

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:18PM
The US Securities and Exchange Commission ruled against Amazon's no-action motion to exclude a shareholder resolution asking the company to prepare a report on how employee retirement savings are invested.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.