SEC fines UBS Financial Services over fraud charges

In the US, UBS Financial Services has agreed to pay US$25 million to settle fraud charges related to a complex options trading strategy it sold to investors without adequately educating their financial advisers on the product's risks.

The Yield Enhancement Strategy, or YES, was sold to about 600 investors through financial advisers between February 2016 and February 2017, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC said that during this time advisers were not given adequate training or oversight of the strategy and that, although UBS documented possible significant risks associated with the strategy, those risks were not communicated to advisers or investors.

"As a result, the order finds, some of UBS's advisors did not understand the risks and were unable to form a reasonable belief that the advice they provided was in the best interest of their clients. When investors suffered losses, many of them, along with their financial advisors, expressed surprise and closed their YES accounts," the SEC said.

"Advisory firms are obligated to implement appropriate policies and procedures to ensure all parties involved in the sale of complex financial products and strategies have a clear understanding of the risks those products present," chief of the Division of Enforcement's Complex Financial Instruments Unit, Osman Nawaz said.

"As fiduciaries, advisers also must make suitable recommendations to their clients. Complex products can present unique risks, and the SEC will remain vigilant and continue to take action to protect those who invest in these products from misconduct."

While UBS has not admitted or denied the SEC's allegations, it did agree to a cease-and-desist order and to pay a disgorgement of US$5.8 million and prejudgment interest of US$1.4 million, both of which have been paid.

It will also pay a civil penalty of US$17.4 million which the SEC said will be distributed to harmed investors.