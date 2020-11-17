SEC chair to depart

The chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced his intention to depart at the end of 2021, ahead of his term.

Jay Clayton has served as chair for over three years and has been one of the longest-serving chairs of the SEC. He was sworn in for a five-year term and will be departing six months prior to the completion of the term.

During his time as chair, Clayton focused on advancing the interests of Main Street investors through activities that promoted economic growth, opportunity, market integrity and investor protection.

During his tenure, he obtained orders for over $14 billion in monetary compensation with over $4 billion of that in FY2020 and returned around $3.5 billion to investors and a further $565 million to whistleblowers.

The SEC distributed more funds to investors in 2017 and 2019 than any other year since the agency began tracking it five years prior.

In addition, he increased business access to raise capital in public and private markets and advanced more than 65 final rules to date from the Commission's policy divisions and offices.

Prior to being named as chair of the SEC, Clayton was a partner at financial law firm Sullivan & Cromwell and a lecturer in law and adjunct professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Clayton said working alongside the women and men of the SEC has been the highlight of his career.

"The US capital markets ecosystem is the strongest and most nimble in the world, and thanks to the hard work of the diverse and inclusive SEC team, we have improved investor protections, promoted capital formation for small and larger businesses, and enabled our markets to function more transparently and efficiently," he said.

President-elect Biden has yet to name Clayton's placement.